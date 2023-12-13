Eric Johnston

Today we are revisiting a speculative name that we still think is worthy of your consideration for a high-risk, high-reward company. For those who know our service, we feature a secondary trading room dedicated to highlighting a high-risk, high-reward, speculative ideas once or twice a month. But we know that our public followers still have an interest in such ideas as well, given the outsized return potential in a short time frame. Today we revisit BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI).

BigBear.ai products translate data into information. Their offerings assist customers in the private sector and governments to make complex decisions, and improve efficiency. Specifically, BigBear offers an algorithmic-powered decision intelligence solution.

The company has a done a great job expanding its customer base in the global supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cyber intelligence. Some notable customers too include the U.S. Intelligence Community and other branches of the U.S. Federal Government. Further, it has other customers in manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare. Most recently, it has started to work with Amazon (AMZN) web services aka AWS. This agreement enables Amazon Web Service ProServe customers to access BigBear's ProModel AI-driven warehousing solutions. This includes optimized facilities design, streamlined process workflows, staffing models, scheduling of shipments, and other capabilities. This enhances BigBear's presence in using AI on supply chains and logistics operations. The company also agreed to acquire Pangiam Intermediate in an all-stock transaction. This company will add facial recognition and advanced biometrics to BigBear.ai’s computer vision capabilities and help BigBear open up the vision AI industry

The company continues to work to grow its customer base, but there have been mixed results operationally, keeping this a speculative play. In the just-reported quarter, revenue fell 16% from a year ago. It came in at $34 million. Adding to the speculative nature of a trade here, BigBear has largely operated at a loss, but swung to its first net income positive quarter since going public through a SPAC combination, though it was not due to operations.

Before talking margins and earnings, we want to point out why revenues took a short-term hit here. The drop was largely due to the planned wind-down of certain Air Force programs in the summer, but also the quarter did not include any revenues for Virgin Orbit due to their bankruptcy announcement earlier this year. Gross margin was 24.7%, a decrease from 28.9% in the year ago quarter, but this was gross margins expansion from 23.3% in Q2 2023.

Where the company has done a tremendous job is reducing expenses, which led to positive EBITDA and earnings. Selling general and administrative expenses were $15.5 million dropping 8% from the sequential Q2 2023 and down substantially by 23% from a year ago. Backing out stock-based compensation, transaction expenses, and non-cash software capitalization, operating expenses are down 21% from last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.157 million, but this was a big year-over-year improvement compared to a loss of $3.9 million a year ago as there were reduced operating expenses. Net income was positive at $4.0 million, a big improvement from the net loss of $16.1 million a year ago. However, this increase was primarily the result of $15.7 million of non-cash income related to the change in fair value of warrants that were issued in 2023. So that is something to keep in mind. Had those been equal, net loss still would have shown strong improvement.

Commenting on the quarter, CEO Mandy Long said:

Our recent 3Q results bear witness to the transformative journey that we are on. As planned at the beginning of the year, we stayed focused on operational efficiency. It shows, as this is our first quarter of positive cash from operations, net income, and positive adjusted EBITDA. Our announcement of signing a definitive merger agreement to acquire Pangiam sets the stage to establish one of the industry’s most comprehensive Vision AI portfolios, which we believe will make us a breakout leader in one of the fastest growing categories for the application of AI.​ We believe BigBear.ai’s future is bright.”

We are inclined to agree, as long as management can execute here. As we move forward, the company also has an impressive backlog. We view growth in backlog as a key measure of business growth here. The backlog represents the estimated dollar value of contracts that BigBear has been awarded for which work has not yet been performed. The current estimate is a $170 million backlog. As we look ahead, BigBear is guiding for annual revenue between $155 million and $170 million, and sees single digit negative adjusted EBITDA. This guidance is an improvement over last year's financial performance. We will add that higher margin contracts are ramping up, and this bodes well for future performance. The merger with Pangiam is also an exciting catalyst for new market penetration.

Keep in mind that there remain risks. If management does not execute, BigBear might not be able to new contracts. Operationally, they could run into bottlenecks that lead to failure to deliver on contracts. Free cash flow is negative, so the cash burn means another capital raise is likely in the future.

We do like the reduction in expenses helping to improve EBITDA, but competition in the space is stiff. With a $1.70 share price, we do think there is momentum to challenge and eclipse $2.00 for a trade, but we view BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. as a speculative, high-risk, high-reward play.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.