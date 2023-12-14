Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Income, Growth And Safety - How To Play It Safe And Still Win Big

Dec. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETARE, CPT, ESS, O, PLD, AVB, VNQ6 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I built a model portfolio that consists of the highest-quality REITs using our proprietary tracker.
  • I want to highlight the safest, highest-quality REITs on the market.
  • I also want to show that investors can still outperform the market with safe stocks.
  • After all, I always make the case that “the higher the risk, the higher the return” does not always apply to the stock market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Layered cake slice on a plate, minimalist on a purple background.

Say-Cheese/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

A short while ago, I published my 2024 outlook in a co-produced article with Seeking Alpha.

In that article, I highlighted elevated recession risks and the desperate need to

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.12K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, O, ARE, PLD, CPT, ESS, AVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

gnewmie23 profile picture
gnewmie23
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (627)
My reit port consist of these, I like the passive income stream they deliver consistently: O, VICI, PLD, ARE, GMRE, DLR, ABR
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (76.61K)
@gnewmie23 Excellent picks!

I own all except GMRE (still own MPW).

Happy Holidays!
ConnorGraham profile picture
ConnorGraham
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (188)
@gnewmie23 Solid, I own a lot of these as well, thinking about exiting DLR in the near future and reallocating somewhere else. It is up ~35% YTD and the Blended P/AFFO is 22.56x while the normal P/AFFO is around 20.03x. Just some food for thought not entirely sure yet.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (5.76K)
Hey @Leo Nelissen : There is an interesting Fed report, "U.S. Zombie Firms: How Many and How Consequential?" that argues that both the press and academics have motivations to find more zombies than there are. By the definition of the Fed authors, the zombit fraction was steady at around 10% through the late teens. I personally would not invest on the basis that media outlets with scary stories are anywhere near the truth. (About this, or about anything.)
Paul
h
hepzibahdiane
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (148)
I thought MAA was your stock pick of the year. Was I mistaken?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (76.61K)
@hepzibahdiane Sorry to confuse you. as disclosed, this article was coproduced with @Leo Nelissen.... MAA is one of my top picks in the residential sector. Happy Holidays!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARE--
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
CPT--
Camden Property Trust
ESS--
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
PLD--
Prologis, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.