Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Lab: Electron Returns To The Launch Pad

Dec. 13, 2023 3:15 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • Rocket Lab's Electron rocket experienced a second stage failure in September.
  • Electron returns to the launch pad for its next launch scheduled for December 15.
  • The current slump in share price potentially represents an attractive buy point.
  • In this article, I present my rationale for this assessment.

Virtual planet Earth with particles and lines. Network connection big data. Abstract technology background. 3D rendering.

Mykola Lishchyshyn/iStock via Getty Images

On September 19, Rocket Lab's 41st Electron mission experienced a second stage failure. This was Rocket Lab's first unsuccessful launch since May 2021, when the 20th Electron mission failed. Rocket Lab's shares trade around the same level as

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.04K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.