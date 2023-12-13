Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Time For Copper To Shine: The Case For Southern Copper And Freeport-McMoRan

Mining Waves
Mining Waves
66 Followers

Summary

  • Copper prices have fallen by about 20% in 2023, presenting an opportune entry point for long-term investors.
  • There's an expected shortfall in copper supply, which is likely to drive prices upward in the future. This could benefit Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan.
  • Industry analysts anticipate a supply squeeze and project copper prices to reach $4.50 per pound by late 2024 and more than $6.80 per pound in 2025.

Wire Rod

fmajor

This article was written by

Mining Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten and Jason Appel who provide Elliott Wave technical analysis on precious metals and mining stocks and indices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCO, FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

G
Galt007
Today, 4:33 PM
Comments (1)
I'm looking for one last pullback into support. Have made great returns swinging these the past year. Good article
N
Nonamous
Today, 4:25 PM
Comments (1)
Excellent article. Appreciate the analysis. Thanks!!
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 4:24 PM
Comments (2.84K)
To be sure, if Avi Gilbert has anything to do with this article (which he does) you should follow this closely. I have owned both RIO and FCX over the last few years. Of course, the dividend (with special ones) from RIO are excellent with FCX being quite pedestrian. That said, a strong case could be made for RIO with increasing steel demand over the next few years. Although not a big overall factor but one worth mentioning is rebuilding devastated war torn cities along with an increased appetite for countries boosting their war machines will require both steel and copper. Being that RIO more diversified and pays a much better dividend I would be equal weight on it with FCX. I like both over the next 18 months. It's easy to make a case that FCX will hit $50 which would be roughly a 35-40% ROI during this time. Since RIO has done much better than FCX this year their upside may be less but I am in at $59 for RIO and $32 on FCX. And one last time, if Avi Gilbert believes in something U better listen.
C
CK Asia
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (843)
Not sure about Elliot wave analysis but seems to me that FCX and SCCO are both being pushed down by short term fears about a recession in the US and concerns about the property train wreck in China while being pushed higher by long term demand growth expectations related to the "energy transition" and in particular, the massive amount of copper required to build out and upgrade the power grid. This "short term bearish/ long term bullish" dynamic has been in place for the last 3 years, with FCX bouncing around between $34 and $44. Until people get comfortable that the US will avoid a recession and/or China demand has bottomed, not really sure anything has changed.
e
earlvv
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (782)
The big issue is proven copper reserves. There simply isn't enough for the cars, charging stations, and the grid upgrades. EV production will continue until this becomes painfully clear. As demand increases, production will lag. No one will make huge capital investments unless new reserves are found. SCCO is one of the stocks I buy everyvquarter for this reason
xrmfgk profile picture
xrmfgk
Today, 3:55 PM
Comments (687)
Terrible timing if we are headed to recession in 1Q2024.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (2.84K)
@xrmfgk the US has never entered a recession when unemployment rates are near lows along with stable or decreasing interest rates.....Look for the SPX to hit 5300 by June.
Steven Kirkpatrick profile picture
Steven Kirkpatrick
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (48)
@xrmfgk Not likely that soon - perhaps end of 2024 at the earliest.
Brasada profile picture
Brasada
Today, 3:46 PM
Comments (4.51K)
Thanks for sharing this article.
