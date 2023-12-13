Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: New Autopilot Problem Emerges, My Take

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. is recalling 2 million vehicles due to issues with its Autopilot driver assistance system.
  • The direct costs of the recall are relatively low, but the indirect costs, such as brand damage, could be significant.
  • The recall highlights the risks of investing in Tesla, as the company's high valuation is based on its (presumed) progress in full self-driving technology.
Selbstfahrendes Tesla-Auto Premium Schwarzes Interieur. Holzverkleidungen, Ledersitze, Panorama-Schiebedach, modernes Multimedia.

ch1kyr/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), a leading electric vehicle ("EV") player that is also ambitious in the area of full self-driving ("FSD") vehicle technology, was forced to recall 2 million of

49.69K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (18.34K)
it came back rather nicely today after being down $8 earlier in the session. It went from oversold to overbought in a matter of hours
r
rgj
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (205)
This article is misleading. This author Jonathan is misleading. This is just another anti-Tesla article. This is a simple fix and is a download software issue. People don’t have to bring them in to be fixed and a story. No problem will cost very little only articles like this damages, Teslas reputation.
RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (31.97K)
@rgj
I just knew there would be someone would talked about quick fix and costs.

But, like all bulls, you miss the most important point.
Every single Tesla has a problem. Every single one was out on the road. Every single driver was at risk. Every one of them could have also caused problems not just for the owner, but other drivers.

Now if they can not get the "nod off" technology right. How are they supposed to get FSD right.

You can not have it both ways. An easy fix in no way negates the danger of the issue.

Finally, how did they fix it?.......Not by fixing the issue, they just made it harder to get the car into the mode where you could use it. They didn't fix anything. Like when gm tried to fix the Bolt, by limiting the charge, it was a restriction and not a fix.

I know, I don't understand, or I don't know what I'm talking about. But those are the facts. Tesla just had a MASSIVE recall. (But, but, but, it was an easy fix)
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (17.13K)
"The direct costs of the recall are relatively low, but the indirect costs, such as brand damage, could be significant"

For those invested in relic technologies, or are uncomfortable with change... Tesla is not for them.

If one is beholden to convention, or conditioned by media...
Tesla is not for them.

For those that appreciate genius design, engineering and innovation.
Tesla is right in your wheelhouse.

If you also appreciate tremendous capital efficiency, then TSLA might be the right stock for you too.

There are many ways to succeed in the market.
Buying shares of TSLA whenever near 52 wk lows is one of the surest ways.

Enjoy the ride :-)
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (3.05K)
I've read nothing to the effect that NHTSA has accepted Tesla's fix, only that they will monitor it. Although highly unlikely how can one be certain what Tesla has proposed as a fix will satisfy the requirements? It also opens up the possibility that Tesla has other areas released that might not really be as safe as the laws might require and they are just taking a high risk approach everything works out. As an example, are the cars that only have vision adequate for AEB to work in all conditions and not hit trucks crossing the road?
RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (31.97K)
If they can't get the easy stuff right, look out for FSD.
Loved watching the F series rescue the CT when it high sided.
W
Willis57
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (1)
Tesla is unlike any of the other car companies referenced. They have many more facets to their business including super computers, significant AI technology, energy storage, insurance, Optimus bots, etc. Wall Street seems clueless on how to value this unique company. All companies endure recalls and this is likely more of a software issue - which could be far less costly than a hardware issue.
stockroach profile picture
stockroach
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (3.37K)
Not surprised. Mobileye dropped Tesla because Musk was promising AV and compromised safety. Mobileye has had a much better safety record and better product.
T
Themave
Today, 3:54 PM
Comments (115)
@stockroach funny, mobile eye doesn’t even have customers. They area solution without a customer
W
WillLong
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (19.51K)
Notice how the article said nothing about what the actual change was. Most people will get an update that will make changes that are so subtle that no one will notice. This is literally a nothing burger. The software is still the same. If anything, this govt intervention makes the software worse, but govt officials get to pretend their job is adding value.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 4:24 PM
Comments (3.05K)
@WillLong I did notice that you also said nothing about the actual change was just like the article

Tesla said it did not agree with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's analysis on the issue, it did agree to incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on the two million affected vehicles.
RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 4:53 PM
Comments (31.97K)
@WillLong
Like the other bulls, you dismiss this unilaterally, without having the facts.

The system failed to work properly. They didn't fix it so that it would. What they did was limit when you could use it and even worse, if the driver "isn't paying attention" it can turn the feature off.

You can't make this stuff up.
"After the recall, Teslas with Autosteer turned on will more routinely check on the driver’s attention level – and may disengage the feature – when the software determines the driver isn’t paying attention,
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (9.7K)
e car sales are slowing. unless the federal gov. gives some big tax breaks very soon sales will go south on all e cars.
AfurakanEmporium profile picture
AfurakanEmporium
Today, 3:34 PM
Comments (214)
Permabulls are not happy.
O
OldCodger
Today, 3:54 PM
Comments (226)
@AfurakanEmporium I'm a permabull and I'm happy. Did you see the snippet on Teslabot today?
s
sr1952
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (3.68K)
@OldCodger I heard that the bot could poach an egg. The market for poaching eggs is estimated at $200 billion per year so this is huge. And Elon said that in the future it will be able to thread a needle. The market for needle threading cannot even be calculated. Stock should probably go to 5 zillion.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

