LifeMD: Medifast Partnership Further Validates Weight Management Program

Dec. 13, 2023
Leonard Yaffe
Summary

  • Medifast partners with LifeMD to offer virtual weight management program with access to GLP-1 drugs.
  • Medifast invests $20 million in LifeMD, with $10 million represented by common stock purchase.
  • Survey shows over 40% of people with BMI greater than 27 are interested in prescription weight loss medication.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) announced today a strategic alliance with Medifast (MED) whereby Medifast will utilize LifeMD's virtual care technology platform to provide its OPTAVIA clients access to a clinically-sponsored weight management program, including the use of GLP-1

Leonard Yaffe
I am an MD by background who runs a healthcare hedge fund. I worked as a sell-side medical analyst for 20 years, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, PBMs and drug distributors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LFMD, LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Digihost Technology, Gerard Rotonda
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (18)
As LifeMD and Medifast officially partner today, then together, we aim to empower individuals to achieve improved health outcomes, with the broader goal of contributing to the transformation of the healthcare system and adding significant value to society. Gerard Rotonda
