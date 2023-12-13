JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising 15%, even as the company issued equity earlier this year to accelerate its growth efforts. Everest has benefitted from a relatively light hurricane season alongside higher interest rates, which may be inflating earnings. If management can achieve long-term targets, shares can continue to rally, though I view these targets as ambitious and rate shares a hold.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s third quarter reported in October, Everest earned $15.63 in adjusted EPS, blowing past consensus by $4.77. This is a dramatic improvement from its $8.22 loss last year, aided by a significantly quieter hurricane season. As such, the company has earned $41.49 this year from $2.57 last year. Investment income has also more than doubled as the company’s short-duration portfolio has benefitted from much higher rates.

Gross written premiums rose 23% last quarter on a constant currency basis to $4.4 billion. Earned premiums rose by 15% to $3.5 billion. Because of this growth, it now has $23.8 billion in insurance reserves from $22.1 billion at the start of the year. This growth was primarily out of its reinsurance business, which is the primary driver of results. This unit’s $3.2 billion in premiums rose by 33%. It is not that Everest is writing many more policies so much as it is charging much more for those policies. In fact, catastrophe pricing is up over 30% from last year.

Some of this increase is due to inflation. Construction materials cost much more than in 2019, so the same physical damage costs much more to repair than it previously did, which has made insurance losses across many sectors more severe. Insurers are now raising prices to catch up to this. Moreover, last year Hurricane Ian caused tremendous damage, which has led capital to withdraw from the sector, constraining supply and pushing up prices. EG has decided to run towards this business as other have fled with its $1.5 billion capital raise in May. As such, its share count has risen by more than 10% over the past year.

In Q3, it combined ratio improved from 115% last year to 91%. As a reminder, 100% means an insurer breaks even in underwriting, so last year, EG lost 15% on underwriting; this year it made 9%. That swing was because catastrophe losses fell to $160 million from $620 million. Given hurricanes typically occur in Q3, this quarter should seasonally have the worst combined ratio, as EG collects premiums all year for a risk that is really centered in three months. It has a combined ratio of 89.2% year to date from 99.8% last year.

In its smaller insurance unit, gross written premiums rose a more modest 3.5% to $1.2 billion as pricing has not moved as dramatically. That is because this unit has much less catastrophe risk; losses were just $10 million from $110 million last year. Because of this improvement, the combined ratio was 92.6% from 103.5%. Year to date, its ratio has improved to 92.6% from 95.9%.

On a companywide basis, EG had a combined ratio of 91.4%, with pre-tax underwriting income of $301 million vs a $367 million loss last year. There were $170 million of catastrophe losses vs $730 million last year, companywide. Now, we are not likely to have a Hurricane Ian every year, but we also are not likely to have a year every year where no major named storms hit significant parts of the US. Catastrophe losses are on track to be about $20 billion this year for the industry. That compares quite favorably to the $90+ billion seen in prior years. When we think about normalized, run-rate earnings, I assume EG’s results will be about halfway between this year and last year, which would reduce EPS by about $5.

Statista

The other major driver aiding EG is higher interest rates. The company earned $406 million in investment income in Q3, up from $151 million last year. Everest’s investment portfolio has a 4.2% yield on a 2.7 year duration. It is very high quality with an average rating of AA-. Everest has been investing new funds at about 6%. The majority of the tailwind from higher rates should be in results, but we are likely to see incremental gains in investment income continue for the next 2-4 quarters. Then, if the Fed does begin to cut rates as markets are currently pricing, we may see yields hold steady or begin to decline modestly.

Everest

From a debt perspective, the company is largely immune to the impact of higher interest rates because its debt is fixed rate with very long-dated maturities. There are not near-term maturities it will be rolling over at a higher rate. It also has a conservatively positioned balance sheet with just a 19% debt to capital ratio.

Everest

With higher rates and few catastrophes, Everest has been generating tremendous profits, so much so that it has raised capital to enjoy these strong returns. While this rate environment may last for longer, I do expect to see some normalization in catastrophes over time. The company should earn $55 in EPS this year. In a more normalized catastrophe environment, it has about $50 in earnings power. That gives shares a 7.7x multiple. This is similar to fellow analyst Renaissance Re’s multiple.

At its investor day in November, management announced that it targets an 89-91% combined ratio over the next three years. That should enable it to grow book value per share by 17%, adding back dividends. This combined ratio is 2% lower than its previous target with 6-7% of annual catastrophe losses. It also assumes investment yields remain around 5-6%.

Everest

When considering these targets, it is worthwhile considering how it delivered on past targets. In 2021 it targeted a 13+% book value growth plus dividends and has delivered 13.6% thus far. However, its cat losses were 7.8% vs the 6% target, resulting in a 94.8% reported combined ratio, well above targets. Higher rates have driven the ability to meet target with Everest earning 3.4% vs its 2.75-3.25% assumption. EG hit its goal not because of what it could control but because of a beneficial change in the macro environment.

As such, I believe some caution is merited on further expanding returns. Now, given higher prices, the combined ratio should be better, and higher investment yields will also boost results. However, an 89-91% combined ratio would be superior to what the company has delivered so far this year, in a very quiet cat environment. As such, I am cautious we will see further improvement in underwriting profits. If we do, run-rate earnings would be $55-58, and shares likely have another 10-15% upside.

However, I do not think investors should rush into shares until we see evidence of further underwriting improvement. With much of the insurance industry trading 10-12x earnings, I would expect Everest to retain a single-digit multiple, given its exposure to more volatile catastrophe events. As such, with risks skewed towards higher cat losses in the future than seen in 2023, I view shares as a hold and would invest new capital elsewhere. In particular, I prefer a company like Chubb (CB) that can return capital to shareholders rather than raise new equity to support growth.