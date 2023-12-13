Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Everest Group Appears At Fair Value, Assuming Normalization In Cat Losses

Summary

  • Everest Group shares have risen 15% in the past year, benefiting from a light hurricane season and higher interest rates.
  • The company's earnings have improved significantly, with adjusted EPS of $15.63, surpassing expectations by $4.77, aided by the lack of hurricanes.
  • Gross written premiums and investment income have also increased, contributing to the company's strong performance.
  • Assuming a normalized cat environment, EG has $50 in earnings power, which makes shares appear fairly valued today.

Everest U.S. Headquarters in Warren, NJ, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising 15%, even as the company issued equity earlier this year to accelerate its growth efforts. Everest has benefitted from a relatively

Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Mktneutralhedger profile picture
Mktneutralhedger
Today, 5:09 PM
Comments (7.07K)
One of the few stocks down today. Already taking profits because of falling interest rates?
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (445)
@Mktneutralhedger yes this is a stock that could struggle in a lower rate world
