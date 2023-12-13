Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shockwave Medical: Timing The Waves Of Opportunity

Dec. 13, 2023 5:22 PM ETShockwave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Stock
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shockwave Medical is a med-tech company that utilizes Intravascular Lithotripsy technology to treat cardiovascular diseases.
  • The company has a significant market presence and stands to capture a significant share of the expanding global cardiovascular intervention market.
  • Shockwave has impressive financial metrics, positioning it as a standout choice for investors seeking profitability and exponential growth.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Compounding Healthcare. Learn More »

Glass wavy layers with frozen structure - abstract background in pink, and purple colors. 3d illustration

michal-rojek

As we move towards year-end 2023, I am assembling a list of potential healthcare tickers that are worthy of consideration for a spot in one of my three healthcare portfolios (speculative, growth, dividend). This undertaking can be extensive due to the sea of healthcare

Want to capitalize on the next big medical breakthrough? 

Tired of missing out on some of the healthcare sector's multi-baggers?


Join Compounding Healthcare where we employ data analytics in combination with technical analysis and clinical data breakdown in order to manage a position in numerous potential multi-bagger investments that can grow into a comprehensive healthcare portfolio.



This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.05K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWAV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWAV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWAV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.