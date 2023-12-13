michal-rojek

As we move towards year-end 2023, I am assembling a list of potential healthcare tickers that are worthy of consideration for a spot in one of my three healthcare portfolios (speculative, growth, dividend). This undertaking can be extensive due to the sea of healthcare tickers out there and the exhaustive due diligence in determining what ticker is worth my labor. In the vast ocean of the healthcare sector, I have discovered an intriguing med-tech company, Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), who has emerged as a pioneering force in cardiovascular diseases with their proprietary Intravascular Lithotripsy technology. Identifying the limits of outmoded methods in treating calcified lesions, the company harnessed the power of sonic pressure waves to carefully dislocate calcium deposits. This development not only marked significant progress in cardiovascular intervention but also situated Shockwave Medical as an innovator in the industry. I have yet to find a spot for SWAV in the Compounding Healthcare "Growth" Portfolio, however, I think I need to pull the trigger soon due to the company's growth potential, market size, competition, and financial health.

I intend to provide a brief background on Shockwave Medical and will discuss my views on their long-term potential. In addition, I will point out some risks to SWAV, including the potential impact of GLP-1 agonists. Finally, I reveal my plan for timing the waves of the market to establish a pilot position in SWAV in 2024.

Shockwave Medical Vascular Intervention Overview (Shockwave Medical)

Background On Shockwave

Shockwave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company that is dedicated to its innovative Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology. IVL utilizes sonic pressure waves to safely fracture calcified lesions within blood vessels, providing a unique solution to the challenges posed by arterial calcium.

Shockwave Medical IVL Technology (Shockwave Medical)

Unlike traditional methodologies that involve the use of stents or atherectomy devices, IVL diminishes trauma to vessel walls, reducing the risk of complications and improving long-term patient outcomes. So far, Shockwave's IVL technology has demonstrated exceptional efficacy in treating both coronary and peripheral vascular diseases. For example, their Peripheral IVL displayed remarkable results in their recent PAD III study proving a 77% decrease in Grade C or higher dissection, a 44% cut in maximum pressure, and a 75% drop in provisional stent placement. These outcomes underscore the efficacy and safety of Shockwave's approach. In addition, it allows the company to be a clinical and commercial leader in complex cardiovascular conditions.

In terms of valuation, Shockwave boasts a market cap of around $6.5B and is trading at a hefty premium for its current financial performance. However, Shockwave's groundbreaking technology and promising prospects in the cardiovascular intervention market do justify the rich valuation in my view. Moreover, Shockwave enjoys a first-mover head start in the IVL space, which provides them with a competitive edge that bodes well for them growing into their current valuation.

Growth and Profitability

The global cardiovascular intervention market is projected to experience robust growth, fueled by an aging population and an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Shockwave, with its unique methodology for treating calcified lesions, stands to capture a significant share of this expanding market. Thankfully, Shockwave has a significant market presence due to their global commercialization strategy covering over 60 countries.

The addressable market for Shockwave is substantial, given the prevalence of calcified lesions in cardiovascular patients. With an estimated $45.23B potential coronary artery global market size in 2030 and over 8% CAGR, the company has the opportunity to capitalize on the unmet needs of patients suffering from complex coronary vascular diseases. Meanwhile, the global peripheral artery market is expected to hit over $9B and around 8% CAGR by 2031. The company has reported that it believes their market opportunity is $8.5+B.

Indeed, some of these are overarching market size estimates and are not specific to IVL-related procedures. In addition, these are global market estimates and not specific to Shockwave's current markets. However, the adoption of IVL technology in new geographies further extends Shockwave's reach, which improves their growth outlook in the near term and long term.

Shockwave has remarkable profitability metrics, placing it near the head of the healthcare sector. The company's impressive financial metrics reveal a gross profit margin of 86.95%, which outshines both the sector median and its 5-year average, demonstrating adept cost management. The company's EBIT margin is 24.41%, with a net income margin of 36.33%, and a Return on Common Equity of 50.96%.

These metrics collectively position ShockWave as a standout choice for investors seeking a combination of profitability and potentially exponential growth. The Street expects Shockwave to report strong double-digit growth into the next decade.

Shockwave Medical Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Although SWAV is trading at a rich valuation with a roughly $6.5B market cap, it looks as if it has the potential to easily grow into and surpass that valuation in the coming years.

Risks To Consider

Investors must be aware of potential risks that could impact Shockwave Medical's performance. Some of the more inherent risks come from regulatory challenges, reimbursement qualms, and the evolving competitive landscape. Additionally, the company's success is contingent on its ability to effectively market and distribute its products globally, navigate changing healthcare policies, and successfully execute its growth strategies.

My biggest concern for SWAV is the emergence of GLP-1 receptor agonists and their positive impact on metabolic and cardiovascular health. The risk for SWAV is that the expanded use of GLP-1 agonists will reduce the demand for IVL procedures in the coming years and decades. However, I will say that most cardiovascular diseases are associated with aging and progressive plaque growth. Therefore, pharmacological and conventional therapies are not going to completely prevent calcium in arterial walls. In addition, genetics play a major role in cardiovascular health and some patients are more prone to developing plaques. My point is, that GLP-1 agonists might help with the early onset of plaque development… but they can't prevent formation, so it might be simply a matter of time before a patient needs a vascular intervention. Still, investors should accept that the market will remain apprehensive about pushing SWAV to a higher valuation until these concerns have been alleviated.

Considering these risks, I am giving SWAV a conviction level of 3 out of 5 in the Compounding Healthcare Bioreactor Growth portfolio at this time.

My Plan

Shockwave Medical stands at the head of cardiovascular innovation, providing a groundbreaking technology that can deliver a promising growth trajectory. Indeed, while I need to consider some inherent risks associated with the industry, I am intrigued to take the opportunity to ride the waves of innovation in the cardiovascular intervention space, which has relied upon risky high-pressure balloon procedures and atherectomy.

Shockwave Medical Overview (Shockwave Medical)

As the company continues to explore new applications and indications for its technology, the pipeline represents a key factor in assessing its long-term growth prospects. Therefore, I am willing to pay a premium for SWAV at this point and will rely on technical analysis to dictate my parameters for establishing a position.

Looking at SWAV's Daily Chart, we see that the ticker has faded following a double-top in July of this year and holding near support of $177 per share.

SWAV Daily Chart (TrendSpider)

Although I am cautious about paying a premium for healthcare tickers in this environment, I am willing to manage a position using technicals.

My initial plan is to establish a minuscule position in the first weeks of 2024 as long as the ticker remains below my Buy Threshold and remains above the anchored VWAP from the COVID-Low in March 2020. Once I have established a position, I will consider adding to the position around Shockwave's earnings reports. However, I will book profits if the ticker hits my Sell Targets to move the position to a "House Money" status.

Long-term, I believe SWAV has the potential to be a leader in their industry and will continue to report strong growth into the next decade. As a result, I anticipate maintaining a SWAV position for at least five years in the "Bioreactor" growth portfolio.