4 Reasons To Dump TriplePoint Venture For Prospect Capital

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Business development companies have been a popular asset class as the Fed has raised interest rates.
  • We compare two popular high-yielding BDCs today.
  • We give you four good reasons to make a switch between Prospect Capital Corporation and TriplePoint Venture Growth.
Goal 2024 with money income or revenue.business growth.investment and saving money concepts.financial management ideas

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Investing decisions are hard. Balancing personal needs with what is available in the buffet of investing choices is a complex task. Emotions need to be kept in check, and what billionaires say needs to be tuned out. Switching between two

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.83K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PSEC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

JamesRR profile picture
JamesRR
Today, 6:50 PM
Comments (172)
Would not recommend Prospect Capital to worst enemy. Has had terrible performance along with questionable Mgt practices.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 6:48 PM
Comments (10.91K)
I own $TPVG. Yes, it has suffered due to Fed policy and the start-up ventures they have invested in. Also poor vetting. No arguments here.

So, if I took my capital loses your choice however would not be a good one either based on past performance.

At the moment with the market having a Santa Claus rally boosted by additional euphoric good news the Fed laid on for 2024 (3 cuts, assuredly 0.25 basis points each occasion). I say look at $FSK. At a 14% yield presently just Ex-dividend and TPVG either close to or past the date with a dividend on Dec.29, 2023 that strikes me as a small difference in yield (1% less) for much better stability and immediate growth prospects.

Makes me think that is what I need to do…going to check $TPVG’s Ex-date right now. Thank you TV!
Steve Rasher profile picture
Steve Rasher
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (12.42K)
@Trapping Value Intersting article, but, while I agree one should sell $TPVG, I would not buy $PSEC. A reason $PSEC sells at such a discount to NAV is that historically it is one of the poorly managed BDCs that is widely held. While it is rated investment grade, its ratings are Baa3/BBB, which are the lowest investment grade ratings. That may be a reason that it has been issuing higher yielding preferred rather than debt when interest rates were low. So, while I agree with your recommendation about selling $TPVG, particularly as the percentage of non-performing loans and PIK increases, I think there are much better BDC alternatives than $PSEC. While the likes of $MAIN and $HTGC sell at a premium to NAV there is a good reason, they are higher quality BDCs that perform well and by far out earn their dividends. As with REITs, it is important to have not only high quality financial metrics but also high quality management. JMHO. Steve
K
Kenfucius
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments (886)
I own the PSEC.PA preferred and these people are pushing me so hard to provide voting instructions that it's crazy! I have never seen before. If I don't vote on their stuff they send me multiple letters, they keep calling my house, and I even had to request for them to stop harassing me. It didn't work, The calls didn't stop. I had to block their numbers from reaching me. Does anyone have an explanation for this?
Attacat11 profile picture
Attacat11
Today, 6:29 PM
Comments (274)
@Kenfucius Explanation? Just vote.
