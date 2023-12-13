Justin Sullivan

Over the summer, I believed that shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) were under auction after it reported its second quarter results. The company saw flattish nominal revenue and earnings trends, which meant that the business was really shrinking given the inflationary times, with user engagement on the decline.

With eBay increasing revenues in relation to GMV, engagement and long term platform loyalty is hurt, as (prospects for) growth is needed to ignite some valuation multiple inflation. As there are few to no green shoots seen on this front, this makes cheapness as the only argument in town here.

About eBay

eBay has been underperforming, in terms of its business and its stock, for quite a long time. This underperformance ¨invited¨ activist investor Elliott Management to get involved, as it was the driving force behind the decision to sell eBay's Classifieds business in a $9.2 billion deal to Norwegian-based Adevinta ASA back in 2020.

Momentum post the outbreak of the pandemic made that a $35 stock pre-pandemic rose to a high in the $80s in the fall of 2021, after which shares fell just like the rest of the technology sector.

On top of the sale of the Classifieds business, eBay sold an 80% stake in its Korean business in a $3 billion deal, selling (part of its take) obtained in Adevinta along the way, thereby obtaining a lot of cash to return to investors (mostly in the form of share buybacks).

Amidst some divestments taking place, eBay posted 2021 sales flattish compared to 2020 (as revenues grew if we adjust for divestments). Non-GAAP earnings came in around $2.6 billion in dollar terms, or about $4 per share, following rather aggressive share buybacks. For 2022, sales were seen flattish, although that adjusted earnings were seen up to $4.30 per share.

The company ended 2021 with over $6 billion in net cash, equal to over $10 per share, which looked good given the prevailing share price. Shares came down as the company trimmed the 2022 guidance during the year, as revenues in the end were reported down 6% to $9.8 billion, with GMV down 15% to $74 billion. Adjusted earnings rose 2% to $4.11 per share, as the company reported a GAAP loss, mostly on the back of investment losses on shares held in Adevinta, all while net cash fell to just about $400 million.

2023 - Non-Inspiring Again

In April, eBay posted a 1% increase in first quarter sales to $2.51 billion, although that this growth was not too inspiring as GMV was down 5% to $18.4 billion. Adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share were stronger than guided for.

Second quarter sales rose 5% to $2.54 billion, this time on the back of a 2% fall in GMV to $18.2 billion, with adjusted earnings reported at $1.03 per share.

With 537 million shares trading at $45, the market value of eBay has shrunken to $24 billion and change, now including a growing net cash position of $910 million. The company guided for stagnation in the third quarter, with sales seen around $2.49 billion, and adjusted earnings seen between $0.96 and $1.01 per share.

Given this stagnation I felt that the easy value creating moves were made already, as eBay looked like a stagnant business at best, perhaps a melting ice cube, which made it hard to see valuation multiple inflation, despite a resilient balance sheet. I feared the impact of declining relevance of the platform, seen in declining GMV (certainly in an inflationary environment) as the number of buyers fell by 6 million to 132 million as well, indicating that the platform seems to become less relevant over time.

Coming Down Further

Since July, shares of eBay have fallen to the higher-thirties over the fall, now recovering to $41 per share.

Early in November, reported a 2% increase in third quarter GMV to $18.0 billion as net revenues rose 5% to $2.50 billion, with adjusted earnings improving three pennies to $1.03 per share.

Net cash, defined as cash and equivalents, short term investments, equity investments in Adevinta, minus debt rose to over $2.3 billion, driven by a recovery in the share price of Adevinta. In fact, days ahead of the end of the quarter, shares of Adevinta rose on the back of takeover speculation, with the current share price of Adevinta being largely at par with the valuation as of the end of the third quarter (being 30 September). eBay already voted in support for a potential deal, although it would not monetize all of its stake in a potential transaction.

That was about the good news, as fourth quarter revenues were seen flattish (sequentially) at a midpoint of $2.50 billion, with earnings seen between $1.00 and $1.05 per share.

With a current share count of 532 million shares, net cash is up to roughly $4 and change per share, that is if we adjust for a sales of shares of Adevinta here. Trading at $41, that implies that operating assets trade at around $37 per share, with the business posting adjusted earnings at just over $4 per share, for an 8-9 times earnings multiple.

That is a bit too simplistic as well, as the reconciliation to adjusted earnings excludes for about $600 million in stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted for this and statutory tax rates, realistic earnings come in around $0.85 per share lower. Adjusted for that, we see shares trade at 11-12 times realistic earnings.

A Final Word

eBay has only become cheaper since the summer, as the business continues to struggle and stagnate. At the same time, a potential deal for Adevinta might be in the works, as the run-up in the share price added a dollar or two to the implied valuation of eBay here, all while shares have come under more pressure and the third quarter results were relatively strong.

Adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, a net cash position (assuming monetization of Adevinta) shares trade at an unleveraged 11-12 times earnings multiple. This looks cheap enough, but the same long term questions (about engagement) remain, as the business is shrinking in real terms. To turn this ship, eBay simply has to remain and become more relevant, and a first step in that is lowering monetization in relation to GMV (by temporarily accepting lower profits), investing in the software and platform, and think about its long term edge.

The lack of growth in terms of user numbers, engagement and thereby relevance is key in order to get more upbeat. This makes me cautious as a low-double digit earnings multiple is not cheap enough for me yet to get involved, as I really require a high single digit earnings multiple (based on realistic earnings) before getting involved here.