Bruce Bennett

Introduction

It's time to talk about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), one of the most interesting yet underwhelming income stocks of the past two decades.

Going back to January 1, 2000, VZ shares have returned 113%, including dividends. Needless to say, that's a poor return, especially in light of the S&P 500's return of roughly 390%!

Data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, the divergence really started to bite after the pandemic.

The S&P 500 benefitted from its massive tech exposure, but rising rates as a result of elevated inflation did a number on companies with high gross debt.

While Verizon has a healthy balance sheet, it's one of the companies investors prefer to own when inflation is low and debt is cheap.

That said, I believe the stock has suffered enough.

On August 9, I wrote an article titled Verizon's Bull Case Is A 70% Undervalued 8% Dividend Yield.

Since then, VZ shares have returned 17%, beating the S&P 500 by 15 points.

Roughly four months later, I'm taking another look at the company, as I believe that Verizon has a lot of room left to grow, even when applying a subdued valuation multiple.

So, let's get to it!

Resilience Despite Headwinds

For starters, the company did very well during its third quarter - despite headwinds - as consumer postpaid phone net losses improved by 85,000 sequentially and 138,000 year-over-year.

Despite a stable postpaid phone churn of 0.85%, the company achieved a 2.3% year-over-year growth in postpaid phone gross adds.

Meanwhile, the consumer upgrade rate decreased by 150 basis points, reflecting a high-quality business with an elevated premium mix.

Verizon Communications

Verizon's strategy in consumer mobility includes the successful launch of myPlan, offering personalized experiences and flexibility.

Moreover, Verizon Business sustained its strength with 151,000 phone net adds, marking the ninth consecutive quarter above 125,000.

Despite economic uncertainties, business customers prioritize mobility, contributing to strong volumes.

The company aims to leverage its market leadership for small, medium, and large enterprises.

Adding to that, as the overview above shows, the company achieved 434,000 broadband net additions, maintaining a trend of over 400,000 net adds for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Fixed wireless access contributed significantly, with 384,000 net adds.

Fios Internet net adds were 72,000, reflecting strong gross adds and retention.

Prepaid net losses of 207,000 showed a sequential improvement.

Meanwhile, demand for private networks is growing, especially those built with licensed spectrum. Verizon's network, powered by the C-Band spectrum, was described as a game-changer during the earnings call, providing better customer retention and substantial broadband opportunities.

The network received J.D. Power Awards in all six U.S. regions, reinforcing Verizon's position as the best network on the market.

Thanks to these numbers, consolidated revenue for the quarter was $33.3 billion, down 2.6% year-over-year, primarily due to lower wireless equipment revenue. Total wireless service revenue increased by 2.9% year-over-year, driven by targeted pricing actions and growth in fixed wireless access.

Verizon Communications

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 billion, up 0.2% compared to the prior year, with a 100 basis points improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

While growth was lackluster, as expected, free cash flow was strong, which is very important for shareholders.

Verizon Brings A Lot Of Value To The Table

Cash flow from operating activities was $10.8 billion during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $28.8 billion.

CapEx for the quarter was $4.1 billion, and free cash flow for the quarter was $6.7 billion ($10.8 billion minus $4.1 billion), totaling $14.6 billion year-to-date.

Even better, the company raised its 2023 free cash flow guidance by $1 billion to more than $18 billion, reflecting strong core business performance.

$18 billion translates to 11.5% of its current market cap.

This means that if Verizon were to spend every penny of its free cash flow on dividends, it could pay an 11.5% dividend without the need to borrow money for its operations!

After hiking its dividend by 1.9% in September, the company currently pays $0.665 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of 7.1%.

The five-year dividend CAGR is 2.0%, which is in line with the Fed's inflation target. The company has hiked its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

This is what the past ten years looked like:

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, Verizon offers one of the highest yields on the market, especially outside of the energy and real estate sectors.

Even better, the dividend is safe. Based on 2023E free cash flow, it is protected by a 62% cash payout ratio.

It is also protected by a healthy balance sheet.

Verizon executed a successful $2.6 billion debt tender in the third quarter and paid approximately $3.7 billion of Spectrum clearing costs.

Net unsecured debt at the end of the quarter was $122.2 billion. The net unsecured debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.6x, which translates to a 0.1-point improvement year-over-year.

Verizon Communications

As a result, the company continues to enjoy an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+ from Standard & Poor's, which is one step below the A range.

Growth Opportunities & Valuation

Verizon's recovery is expected to be slow.

This year, EPS is expected to contract by 9%.

Next year, EPS is expected to decline by 2%.

2025 is expected to be the first year with positive EPS growth (2%).

Despite headwinds, there's a lot to be upbeat about.

We already discussed some benefits in this article. However, during last month's Wells Fargo Annual TMT Summit Conference, the company elaborated on business improvements.

With regard to my 5G comments, Verizon's mid-band 5G network, particularly the deployment of C-Band, is a pivotal growth driver.

The goal is not merely to cover populations, but to enhance capacity and performance, ensuring a tangible difference in customer experience.

The network's expansion from dense metro areas to suburban and rural regions presents significant growth potential.

Moreover, fixed wireless access emerges as a game-changer, contributing to Verizon's growth trajectory.

Verizon has been successful in dense urban markets and is now expanding into suburban and rural areas due to the increasing demand for better connectivity. Verizon aims to target 350,000 to 400,000 net adds per quarter.

Additionally, Verizon's Fios network and One Fiber initiative, which are part of their extensive fiber build, come with significant benefits.

Verizon Communications

According to the company, the ownership of fiber and electronics not only yields significant cost savings but also positions Verizon to efficiently deploy fixed wireless access, particularly in areas where operational agility is crucial.

Verizon is also improving customer retention strategies.

The company has found out that bundling fixed wireless or fiber broadband with the mobile network not only enhances customer retention but also presents a cross-selling opportunity.

Leveraging the synergy between broadband and mobile services could lead to increased revenue per customer, positively impacting overall financial growth.

So, what does this mean in terms of valuation?

Using the chart below (which also includes the aforementioned EPS growth rates):

VZ shares are currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 7.9x.

Its normalized valuation multiple going back two decades is 13.8x.

Usually, I use the normalized valuation. However, due to my belief that rates could remain elevated a bit longer, I'm using an 11x multiple in this example. That's the pink line in the chart below. I could have gone with 11.5 to 12x earnings. However, I believe this gives us a good margin of safety.

A return to this valuation multiple by incorporation of the aforementioned EPS growth rates could result in an annual return of 23% through 2025.

While the total return number is only so high because it applies to a short time period, it implies a fair stock price of roughly $52-$54, which is in line with what I wrote in my prior article. This target is at least 40% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

Although it may take a few years for Verizon to recover, I believe it is still attractively valued for income-oriented investors.

If I were an income investor, I would be a buyer of VZ shares - especially because a lot of the higher-yielding plays on my radar are more cyclical (like energy).

Takeaway

Since my bullish article in August, VZ shares have risen by 17%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15 points.

The company's resilience is evident, with good Q3 results, including growth in postpaid phone adds and impressive broadband net additions.

Importantly, Verizon's robust financials support a 7.1% dividend yield with a safe cash payout ratio.

Looking ahead, strategic initiatives in 5G, fixed wireless access, and fiber build position Verizon for sustained growth.

While the recovery may be slow-ish, the current valuation suggests at least 40% undervaluation, making VZ an attractive investment for income-focused investors.