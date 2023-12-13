The Fed Goes Decisively Dovish

Douglas Rissing

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve announced a hold on the Federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%. The move was largely expected by the markets. The surprise came when the Fed released its updated economic projections. The Fed "cut" its 2024 interest rate forecast and therefore caused rallies in both the bond and equity markets. The Fed has moved toward the market's expectations, which creates opportunity and new risks.

For the first time since it began raising interest rates, the Federal Reserve saw core inflation for 2023 finishing at lower levels than what was previously expected. Interestingly, the Fed still sees core inflation at 2.6% for 2024, which is the third consecutive estimate at that level. The Fed sees headline inflation down sharply from what it has projected over the last four meetings, but only down slightly from prior estimates for 2024 and 2025.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Federal Reserve

Where the surprise came is when the Fed indicated a Fed funds rate of 4.6% at the end of 2024, down 0.5% from its last estimate in September and signaling three 25 basis point cuts during the 2024 calendar year. The Fed also is estimating four more rate cuts in 2025 to bring the Federal Funds estimate to 3.6%, down slightly from its last estimate. The Fed sees lower rates in 2026, but is still slightly above its long-term target rate, which we can presume would be projected for 2027.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Federal Reserve

While Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that it was premature to declare victory and that the Federal Reserve could implement additional rate hikes if inflation remained persistent in his press conference, it's clear by the removal of another rate hike and the projection of three cuts next year that the Fed has taken a decisively dovish tone. Investors could see this as the opportunity to enter equity markets at the forefront of new highs and a new bull market run, but the optimism should have an err of caution to it.

Should the markets get further ahead of the Fed's rate projections, as they have before, only to have inflation reverse course, it could create strong volatility in equity and debt markets. When it comes to pricing the Fed's future moves, the Fed funds futures market appears to be a little more aggressive in 2024 than the Fed's projections, but spot on for 2025.

Federal Reserve

While the Fed appears to be pricing in a gradual soft landing, I'm surprised that the committee downgraded growth for 2024 to 1.4% but maintained its unemployment rate forecast at 4.1%. It became clear from Chair Powell's press conference that recent data was suggesting a softer than Q3 economy, but somehow it was not enough to change the committee's outlook for the labor market and to only lower growth estimates by 0.1%.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve

Despite the message of caution from the press conference, the Fed has clearly taken a dovish tone here and the market rally is following that lead. The economy will need to follow what the Fed is seeing and achieve significant disinflationary milestones over the next twelve months. A reverse from this course is certain to create volatility in both the equity and bond markets. To hedge against volatility, instead of outright buying equities that I'd like to own, I have started selling short-term cash-secured put options.