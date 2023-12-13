Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIER's Everyday Price Index Sees Largest Decline In 2023

Summary

  • In November 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index fell 0.79 percent to 284.9.
  • Within the EPI, the largest monthly increases among constituents came in several unexpected categories.
  • November 2023 month-to-month headline CPI number rose 0.1%, exceeding surveys expecting no change. The core month-to-month CPI number rose 0.3 percent, as surveys anticipated.
  • From November 2022 to November 2023, headline CPI rose 3.1 percent, which met expectations and was down 0.1 percent from the previous month.

By Peter C. Earle

In November 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) fell 0.79 percent to 284.9. This is the largest percentage decline in the index in 2023, and the third-largest since the start of 2022.

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

