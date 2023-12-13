Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: Have They Lost Their Magic?

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Disney has a significant library of high-quality IPs in its portfolio; this gives them a rather impressive moat.
  • The company is still trying to recover from the devastating margin contraction that occurred as they joined the streaming wars.
  • Their recent media products have had lackluster returns.
  • Using the PEGY formula, I calculated an intrinsic value of around $61.13 per share.
  • I presently rate DIS a Hold.

Woman as witch offers red apple - symbol of toxic proposal, lure.

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been a staple of western culture for decades. Many of us grew up watching their beloved animated classics. While they still have a significant quantity of high-quality legacy products

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.59K Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

L
LexingtonGreen
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
Comments (892)
The only thing that can save them is to remake Johnny Tremaine and focus on the United States which changed the world by declaring the individual was superior to the masses and declaring "all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Think about the spark that set off. Then set about getting rid of the Tim Burton crap. Get Tom Sawyers Island back to Tom Sawyer, etc. etc. Americana.
Q
351210QX
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Comments (1K)
Yep, August or September 2002
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.