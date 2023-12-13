Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CNVCF) Q3 Shareholder Presentation Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.71K Followers

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:CNVCF) Q3 Shareholder Presentation Call Transcript December 13, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Meiklem - IR

Ilan Sobel - CEO

Justin Meiklem

So thank you everybody who's joined us already midday, we have several hundred people registered for today's session, which is fantastic. Today, this is going to be the Q4 shareholder update. We're going to be discussing our recently released Q3 financials. And Ilan is going to be going into some detail on major corporate initiatives. We had some exciting news, official news this morning. I'm Justin Meiklem. Today's event is going to be hosted by CEO, Ilan Sobel.

Ilan Sobel

Sobel.

Justin Meiklem

Sobel. I stress it every time. Good evening, Ilan.

Ilan Sobel

Good evening, Justin, and hello to everyone.

Justin Meiklem

Yeah, thank you for joining us, everyone. So, some housekeeping. This is going to be recorded, so it usually takes a couple of hours after the session. I will circulate it to everybody. It will be available on BioHarvest social media and on the website. There will be a live question-and-answer session at the end. So we're getting questions already. You can submit them at any time. They will be anonymous. So you type them in. You'll see me consolidating questions throughout the event and Ilan will probably present for maybe 60 minutes and then we'll have an extended Q&A afterwards. Hopefully we can get every question answered. If we don't answer your question today, I will get an answer for you within the next 24-48 hours.

Ilan Sobel

And of course we also have coffee with Ilan on Wednesday at 11:30 in the morning, 9:30 Israel time, that people can also join if they want to have a live roundtable discussion. We're still doing that every Wednesday night. So just remember that slot

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CNVCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNVCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.