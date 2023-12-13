SolStock

Back in February, I placed a “Buy” rating on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH), noting its big opportunities to expand in the convenience store channel and internationally. The stock is up over 60% since that write-up, although it is down -15% since I reiterated my “Buy” rating in August. With the company reporting its Q3 results last month, let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a reminder, CELH makes energy drinks and liquid supplements, and is best-known for its namesake energy drink, which the company claims helps burn calories by increasing the metabolism. Its beverages have a variety of different flavors and come in both carbonated and non-carbonated varieties. It also sells liquid supplements, drink powders, as well as protein bars.

The company's products are sold through the grocery stores, health clubs, convenience stores, mass market retailers, vitamin specialty shops, drug stores and via e-commerce sites. Most of its revenue comes from North America, although it also sells into Europe and China.

Q3 Results

For the quarter, CELH recorded revenue of $384.8 million, a 104% increase versus a year ago. North American revenue soared 107% to $371.2 million, while international revenue increased 56% to $13.6 million. The consensus was for total sales of $351.3 million.

Company Presentation

More distribution points and increased SKUs per location once again helped drive results, as the company benefited from PepsiCo (PEP) taking over its distribution.

The company said that according to IRI, it now had a 10.4% market share as it remained the #3 energy drink in the U.S. Its market shares is up from 4.4% a year ago and 8.6% last quarter. It’s also the second bestseller on Amazon (AMZN) with an 21.4% share, overtaking Monster Beverage (MNST) for the #1 spot.

Club channel revenue jumped 83.3% to $63.2 million. AMZN sales rose 42% in the quarter to $22.2 million.

ACV, or All Commodities Volumes, was 95.6% versus 79.8% a year ago and 96.8% last quarter. In the convenience channel, ACV was 94.9% versus 62.1% a year earlier and 93.4% in Q1.

Gross margins soared 860 basis points to 50.4% and were up 160 basis points sequentially. CELH once again benefited from lower package and raw material unit costs, less product waste and scrap, and better freight efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 318% to $103.6 million. EPS rose from -$2.46 a year ago to 89 cents. Analysts were looking for EPS of 51 cents.

Turning to its balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $760 million in cash and no debt.

CELH didn’t give any formal guidance. However, it did say that it expects to have gross margins to be similar to Q2, which was 48.8%. It also noted that it will look to launch in Canada year.

Discussing its international opportunities at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference earlier this month, CFO Jarrod Langhans said:

“So if you look at Monster, about 35%, 37% of their revenues is international. It did take them a little bit of time to ramp up. The world is at different place today than it was 20 years ago. So there's different things you can do to build brand awareness and to get things moving a little quicker with digital media, social media, all those kind of things that didn't necessarily exist back then or at the scale they're at now. So we see an opportunity to get in and build brand awareness fairly quickly. We will be methodical about it. So if you look at the Pepsi system, it's a little different than the Coke system. Pepsi use a lot of partners across the world. So there's a lot of big partners though. You've got partners that cover 10 to 20 countries. So really, it's working with those partners, build launch plans, building a really kind of a playbook and then rolling out. And so we're talking in '24, we'll roll out in a handful of markets. We'll really get aligned with each of those partners and make sure as we roll out into the -- in '25 and '26 at a faster pace that we've really got the right playbook and the right strategy in place. So we're not looking to do a shotgun approach. We're looking to make sure that it's really about doing the right timing and sequencing. We don't see a rush to get out into those markets. So the investments we make will be modest, but they're not going to be really impactful over the next couple of years. And so we'll see where we go with that. But we do have an opportunity with call it, the core half a dozen or so partners that Pepsi has to be pretty sizable rollout over the next 3 to 5 years.”

This was another great quarter from CELH as it continues to reap the benefits of its distribution partnership with PEP. While its distribution points have increased dramatically, it still trails MNST and Red Bull, so it still has room to run here. It also continues to have an opportunity to gain shelf space and increase SKUs with new flavors and gain more prominent real estate within retailers with things such as CELH Coolers. The company also saw some nice expansion within the Foodservice channel, which is another area PEP can help it with.

The company will also turn its attention to international markets, starting with Canada next year. However, it's still in infancy internationally, so this is a huge runway for the firm.

Distribution increases are the only positive going on for CELH though. The company taking over the #1 market share spot on AMZN shows the popularity of the brand. Meanwhile, its gross margins shined in the quarter, and came in well above its forecast. The company expects gross margins to be lower in Q4, but this very well could be conservatism on its part.

Valuation

CELH trades around 41.8x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $284.9 million and over 30.5x the 2024 consensus of $388.2 million.

It trades at a forward PE of 66x the 2023 consensus of 77 cents. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of 94 cents, it trades at 54x.

CELH is projected to growth its revenue over 100% in 2023 and 38.6% in 2024.

Comparatively, fellow energy drink maker MNST trades at over 25x 2023 EBITDA and 21.4x 2024 EBITDA. It’s expected to grow revenue 13.4% in 2023 and 11.7% in 2024.

Analyst estimates have continued to go up every time I write an article on CELH, which is something you want to see with a growth stock with a large valuation.

Given CELH’s momentum with distribution points, velocity, and shelf space, and its continued outperformance versus guidance, I wouldn’t be surprised if it could do $2 billion in revenue next year. Assume EBITDA margins of 24% for the company, which is a tad above what it posted year-to-date, and you get 2024 EBITDA of $480 million. Place a 40x multiple on that, given its far superior growth to MNST, and you have an $83 stock.

Conclusion

CELH has been doing a fabulous job, not only riding its gains from PEP distribution gains, but also increasing velocity and going overall share. I expect continued strong growth next year from more retail shelf gains, increased SKU counts, and its foray into Canada. International expansion, meanwhile, remains a big opportunity over the next several years. Notably, MNST is still nearly 4x the size on CELH in just the U.S., so there is plenty of room for it to continue to grow and take share domestically as well.

Overall, I continue to rate the stock a “Buy” with a $83 price target. The biggest risk to the name is if growth were to underperform now that the easy distribution gains have been made. A weaker consumer could also be a risk.