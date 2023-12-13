Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius: Strong Growth Opportunities Remain

Dec. 13, 2023 7:59 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Stock
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • Celsius once again posted fabulous earnings results, as it continues to benefit from distribution gains.
  • The company continues to gain share, and now is the #1 energy drink seller on Amazon.
  • International remains a huge future opportunity for the firm.
Browsing for Deals

SolStock

Back in February, I placed a “Buy” rating on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH), noting its big opportunities to expand in the convenience store channel and internationally. The stock is up over 60% since that write-up, although it is down -15% since I reiterated my “Buy” rating

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.01K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.