The second largest BDC by market cap, Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) generates a 10.7% yield for its investors from its portfolio of middle-market loans. Blue Owl generated consistent income from its first lien strategy and generated a 29% price return this year. The BDC is focused on variable rate investments and currently exhibits solid dividend coverage with a ratio exceeding 110%. Blue Owl's shares are selling below net asset value, but have the potential to trade at a premium, in my opinion!

Previous coverage

I have not worked on Blue Owl Capital before, but I submitted my opinions on Ares Capital (ARCC) and FS KKR Capital (FSK) recently which are the largest and third-largest BDCs based off of market value. I currently rate Ares Capital and FS KKR Capital as buys for dividend investors due to their well-supported dividends and attractive valuations.

Blue Owl employs successful first lien strategy

Blue Owl is the second-largest BDC player in the industry with a market cap of $5.8B. The firm is externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC and chiefly focuses on making middle-market loans to recession-resistant businesses in the U.S. The core focus is large companies with considerable revenues and EBITDA -- the average portfolio company achieved $196M in annual EBITDA.

Blue Owl runs a first lien strategy, meaning it mainly invests in middle-market loans of top credit quality: the BDC's first liens had a portfolio share of 69% which was supplemented by a 14% share of second liens. In total, the BDC had 83% of its investable assets invested in senior secured loans.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl's $12.9B portfolio is a first lien-heavy portfolio with a couple of other investments sprinkled in, like unsecured debt, joint ventures, and equity. A stand-out feature is that the BDC had 98% of its loan assets invested in variable rate loans which sort of makes the BDC's shares a gamble on higher interest rates.

Blue Owl Capital

Turning to the liability side of Blue Owl’s balance sheet.

Besides a considerable amount of variable rate debt (98% as of Q3’23), Blue Owl owns a large amount of variable rate debt (52%) as well which offsets some of the benefits that come with investments in loans that pay a variable loan rate during rising-rate periods.

Blue Owl's debt consists chiefly of long-dated senior notes and revolver facilities. In total, 67% of the BDC’s outstanding debt comes due after FY 2027... which makes it likely that the BDC can refinance its debt at better rates (assuming that interest rates start to fall next year). The company also has a significant amount of liquidity available, $1.9B (including cash at hand and undrawn credit facilities), which gives Blue Owl investment optionality during a broader market drawdown.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl is a cash cow: 117% dividend coverage and extra cash dividends

Blue Owl obviously manages to support its (growing) distribution with NII and the BDC also delivered a steady stream of supplemental cash to shareholders in the last year.

Factoring in both the base quarterly distribution as well as supplemental distributions, Blue Owl distributed a massive $1.57 per share in income to shareholders since the beginning of Q4'22.

Given that the BDC had a cumulative net investment income of $1.83 per share between October 2022 and September 2023, Blue Owl’s dividend coverage ratio calculates to 117%. This level of dividend coverage potentially opens up a pathway for a higher quarterly distribution as well.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl’s valuation relative to Ares Capital and FS KKR Capital

The largest BDC in the market, Ares Capital, is priced at a 6% premium to net asset value and the reason for this is that Ares Capital has an impressive investment history and earned a reputation for delivering reliable income during both easy and difficult markets.

FS KKR Capital is priced at a 20% discount to net asset value which I just days ago described as undeserved given that the BDC also has decent dividend coverage.

Blue Owl is currently trading at a 3% discount to net asset value and therefore ranks in the middle of the three companies, in terms of both market value and price-to-book valuation. Although Blue Owl trades slightly above its 5-year average price-to-book ratio of 0.93X, the BDC is undervalued in my opinion given its large size, strong financial performance, and well-structured investment portfolio. For those reasons, I believe the BDC could trade at a 10-15% premium to net asset value in the long term. I expect the same for Ares Capital, which is also widely considered to be a higher quality BDC.

Risks with Blue Owl

The biggest risk with Blue Owl, as I see it, is that the BDC will achieve lower dividend coverage ratios in a lower-rate world. Since 98% of the BDC’s investments are invested in loans that pay variable rates, the Federal Reserve ending its tightening policy may be a reason to expect declining NII.

Final thoughts

Blue Owl is the second-largest BDC in the industry by market value, after Ares Capital and before FS KKR Capital, and a real cash cow. Blue Owl supports its distribution with NII and has good enough dividend coverage to suspect that the BDC could return even more cash to shareholders going forward. I believe Blue Owl's first lien strategy, well-structured portfolio well-supported 11% yield could result in a premium valuation in the long run!