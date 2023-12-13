Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: Taking Advantage Of Peak Yields Before The Fed Pivots (Rating Upgrade)

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is upgraded to a Buy rating due to reduced geopolitical risks and moderating inflation.
  • The Federal Reserve's recent meeting indicates slowing economic growth, robust job growth, and undesirably high inflation.
  • Housing inflation is likely to cool as supply catches up with demand and global supply chain shifts may have peaked, easing inflationary pressures.
  • Rising debt levels and interest rates may make interest costs the largest budget item, incentivizing officials to reduce rates.

Saving money concept. Businessman hand putting a coin on top of stacked growing coins with percentage and arrow up icons. Future plan and financial management idea. Income managing, money planning.

RerF/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We're upgrading our rating on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Buy, raised from our previous Neutral stance issued in October. At the time, we saw geopolitical risks from a

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.23K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
RyanTheLion87
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
Comments (56)
I already did and loaded up more on October 19th.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.