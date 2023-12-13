RerF/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We're upgrading our rating on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Buy, raised from our previous Neutral stance issued in October. At the time, we saw geopolitical risks from a potential spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict as a key threat that could re-ignite inflation.

But several developments since then significantly reduce the chances of a black swan event driving prices materially higher from current levels.

Most importantly, November's meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi signaled a mutual desire to prevent relations between the two superpowers from splintering further. That dramatically lowers the odds of a broader conflict arising in the Middle East or Taiwan Strait, flashpoints for inflationary turmoil.

Additionally, hostilities between Israel and Palestine have remained localized for now. And despite OPEC production cuts, crude prices declined as U.S. and Chinese economic slowing tempered energy demand.

With inflation continuing to moderate and some key geopolitical risks appeased, we believe the stage is set for long-term rates to resume their 40-year downtrend as deficit spending picks up anew.

The following sections detail why we see inflation as likely to cool from here and why TLT offers an opportune entry point for fixed-income investors.

Fed meeting Takeaway

The Federal Reserve held a joint FOMC meeting on December 13th. The main takeaways can be summarized in a few key points:

Slowing Economic Growth: Recent indicators show that the pace of economic growth has slowed since the robust rate we saw in the third quarter. Job Growth and Unemployment: Despite some moderation since earlier this year, job growth remains robust and the unemployment rate is still low. Inflation Situation: While inflation has moderated over the past year, it remains undesirably high. U.S. Banking System: The U.S. banking system remains sound and resilient overall. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses could have implications for economic activity, hiring, and inflation. FOMC Policy Decision: To support its goals, the FOMC decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25-5.50 percent.

Compared to projections made at our last meeting, the Fed has lowered its forecast for real GDP growth in 2024. The Fed has also increased projections for the unemployment rate in 2024 and lowered the forecast for PCE inflation.

Additionally, the Fed reduced the target range for the federal funds rate to 4.6% - implying 90 basis points of cuts in 2024. This signals that the Fed now sees economic growth slowing more in 2024, with its two key targets of unemployment and inflation trending more favorably relative to expectations.

FED

U.S. Economic Outlook

In our December 12th article on the S&P 500, we recommended investors continue buying into the index based on upbeat jobs and inflation data. Even with some softening in the labor market recently, hiring conditions remain healthy for both employers and workers overall. The number of unemployed people per job opening is still around 15-year lows.

Further slowdowns in GDP or upticks in unemployment aren't major concerns in our view. The U.S. economy seems poised to keep chugging along at a moderate pace.

BLS

When it comes to the US economy, the latest jobs and inflation data paint a picture of slower but steady growth ahead - a scenario that could bode well for income-oriented investors.

Shelter CPI Analysis

On inflation, the consumer price index ticked up last month compared to October. Driving that increase were faster price hikes for essentials like housing, transportation, and healthcare. Housing costs make up over a third of the CPI basket, while transportation and medical care services each account for just 6%. So shelter inflation, in particular, warrants extra attention.

BLS BLS

As we've noted, housing inflation data tends to lag real-time price moves. Components like rents and insurance premiums normally get re-set annually. So monitoring the latest numbers offers insight into where shelter costs are likely headed.

On that front, there are growing signs of relief. According to Redfin, median U.S. rents logged their steepest monthly decline in over three years this November. After upward momentum in the second and third quarters, rent hikes reversed course late in 2023.

Redfin

Median home prices followed a similar arc - peaking in the second quarter before descending over the back half of the year.

We attribute much of the mid-year runup to low housing inventory. Construction completions languished while existing homeowners were reluctant to list. That supply-demand mismatch sparked bidding wars and soaring prices.

Redfin

Now inventory appears to be catching up. 2023 saw the biggest apartment construction boom in 30 years. And the supply of homes available to purchase has stabilized and started gradually rising since June.

Redfin

Redfin

Yet demand is cooling as homes become less affordable. By one measure, households now have to allocate 41% of income to housing costs - an unwelcome 10-year high. Rental vacancy rates have meanwhile climbed back to pre-pandemic levels per Redfin stats. It seems elevated prices have priced some prospective buyers and renters out of the market.

Redfin Redfin

With demand weakening as supply rebounds, we foresee further moderation or even declines in shelter costs moving forward. That's why we think housing inflation likely peaked for this cycle and should trend lower through 2024. The latest rent and home price drops support that thesis.

Anti-globalization Risk

In our view, inflationary pressures from global supply chain shifts may have peaked - at least temporarily - following November's Xi-Biden summit. As U.S. companies re-balanced manufacturing across Southeast Asia over the past year, the supply snarls that helped ignite inflation have unwound.

Geopolitical risks also appear more contained versus months past. Middle East conflicts seem localized to the Israel region for now. And while OPEC curtailed output, oil and gas prices sank - suggesting demand dynamics are the more important driver. Cooling economies in China and the U.S. may further ease pressure on energy and commodities.

The overall consumer price index and indexes tracking food, energy, and raw materials have all pulled back below historical averages. For policymakers fearful of runaway inflation, it's a welcome reprieve.

BLS

Whether it proves lasting depends on factors like COVID's impact on Chinese output and the degree of U.S.-China disentanglement. However, corporations have shown remarkable adaptability in restoring and re-wiring global supply links amid international tensions. For inflation, the current calm may persist for some time. November's diplomacy appears to signal both nations' desire to prevent a deeper fracture.

U.S. Treasury Market Outlook

With inflation showing signs of peaking, the Fed signaling potential 2024 rate cuts, and government debt loads still near record highs, we believe the stage may be set for a renewed period of robust bond returns.

According to White House budget projections, interest costs are poised to drive a widening deficit over the next decade absent corrective fiscal action. As interest already threatens to become the single largest budget item thanks to rising debt levels and rates, officials have an incentive to push rates back down to alleviate the growing expense burden.

White House White House

In what could signal a pivot on policymakers' part, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted this week that inflation is "coming down significantly" amid hopes for a so-called "soft landing." If the Fed shares her view that price gains moderate toward the 2% target in 2024, markets are already pricing rate cuts by then.

With government borrowing costs looking likely to decline anew, we think fixed-income investors would do well to take advantage of today's still-elevated yields. As monetary stimulus creeps back, a replay of 2020's bond rally may soon unfold. The long bull run for bonds may resume quickly if inflation keeps cooling from here.

Long-term Treasury Bonds Investment

Long-term Treasury bonds may offer a rare chance for fixed-income investors to lock in yields near recent peaks.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has rebounded sharply off its early October lows, rallying over 7% on record trading volume. From a technical perspective, the chart looks primed for a trend reversal after the severe selloff this year.

Seeking Alpha

Zooming out historically, yields across maturities have pretty much moved in one direction since the early 1980s - down. Massive deficit spending is likely part of the story. With the U.S. government reliant on cheap borrowing to fund operations, politicians have an incentive to push rates lower whenever possible.

Fed

There's no guarantee the U.S. can continue that path forever. But examples set in Europe and Japan, where negative interest rate practices exist and debt loads eclipse 260% of GDP, suggest officials will try. For now, America retains leadership across technology, military might, and growth - tentpoles that secure its borrowing capacity for the foreseeable future.

So while they may not sink to recent rock-bottom lows again, long bond yields could fall meaningfully from today's levels in years ahead. Given few alternatives to match current income generation, locking in TLT's record-high yield seems prudent for fixed-income investors. The opportunity may not be replicated any time soon.