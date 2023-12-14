Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adobe: Uniquely Positioned To Outperform When IT Spend Recovers, Maintaining Buy

Dec. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) StockMSFT, GOOGL, CRM
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We reiterate our buy rating on Adobe.
  • 4QFY23 results confirm our belief that ADBE is uniquely positioned to continue to grow its top line supported by Firefly adoption.
  • While 1QFY24 and FY24 outlooks are conservative and account for the near-term macro headwinds in IT spending, we think the stock is still positioned to outperform the outlook when spending recovers.
  • We recommend investors take advantage of any meaningful pullback as we believe ADBE is uniquely positioned to outperform as its Creative Cloud business reaccelerates.
Adobe headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We’re maintaining our buy rating on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) post-4Q23 results and FY24 outlook. We think investors are overreacting to management’s more conservative outlook for FY24 and 1Q24; management guided for $21.3-$21.5B in FY24 revenue and earnings per share of 17.60

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

