Adobe: Uniquely Positioned To Outperform When IT Spend Recovers, Maintaining Buy

We’re maintaining our buy rating on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) post-4Q23 results and FY24 outlook. We think investors are overreacting to management’s more conservative outlook for FY24 and 1Q24; management guided for $21.3-$21.5B in FY24 revenue and earnings per share of 17.60 to $18 versus estimates at $21.73B in revenue and $18 in adjusted earnings per share. The following outlines ADBE’s targets for FY24.

4Q23 earning results

The stock is sliding in extended trading, down 6% so far, as a reaction to the weaker-than-expected guidance; we think the lower guidance is understandable as macro headwinds pressuring IT spend spill into 1H24. We believe now the macro weakness is getting priced into the stock after a run-up of 85% YTD and 30% over the past 6M, outperforming the S&P 500 by around 61% and 22%, respectively. We see a more favorable risk-reward profile after guidance has been de-risked and still believe ADBE is positioned to outperform its current guidance in 2024. The stock is up roughly 99% since our initial buy rating in late November of last year. We see more upside ahead for ADBE in 1H24, supported by its unique position in the software enterprise market and competitive advantage of AI monetization through Firefly and gen credits.

The following outlines the ADBE 6M chart against the S&P 500, Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Salesforce (CRM).

4Q23 results showed an acceleration of growth in each segment, both in Y/Y and QoQ segment sales; Creative Cloud up 3% QoQ and 12% Y/Y, Document Cloud up 5.3% QoQ and 16.5% Y/Y, and Digital Media up 3.4% QoQ and 12.6% Y/Y. We think our positive thesis of ADBE being ahead of the competition through monetizing AI is playing out. We now also believe an added factor of the company’s increased traction among customers is its expanding AI innovation features incorporated into Firefly that are pushing forth adoption. This quarter, net new Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $569M higher than the company’s original guidance of $520M. In spite of the weaker IT spend environment, ADBE reported revenue growth in the double-digit range in both its Digital Media and Digital Experience segments. We see higher double-digit growth in 2024, considering the macro backdrop does not significantly worsen. The following outlines segment results and growth up until this quarter.

We think the company is better positioned to outperform now that management has de-risked FY24 guidance. We also continue to believe the enterprise optimization cycle is completing in spite of forecasts of a looming recession. We see more room for upside for ADBE in 2024 and recommend investors take advantage of the current pullback as we see the stock re-rating higher in 2024.

Valuation

ADBE stock is expensive, trading above the peer group average. We understand investor concern over the higher valuation, but we think the multiple is justified as we consider ADBE a growth stock. The stock is trading at 13.0x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 8.2x. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 34.8x C2024 EPS $18.20 compared to the peer group average of 73.3x. We see attractive entry points at current levels as we see ADBE stock re-rating higher as Firefly adoption snowballs in 1H24.

The following chart outlines ADBE’s valuation against the peer group average.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street aligns with our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 25 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock is currently priced at $634 per share. The median sell-side price target is $650 while the mean is $626 with a potential -1% to 3% upside. The following outlines Wall Street’s sentiment on the stock.

What to do with the stock

We continue to be bullish on ADBE heading into next year. Management has guided more conservatively for the FY24 and next quarter, we see this as an attempt to bite the bullet and price in macro weakness at current levels. We see more upside for the stock going forward as we think ADBE will be one of the more resilient and high-traction names among customers once IT spending rebounds. We recommend investors explore entry points on the pullback as we see ADBE outperforming through 1H24.