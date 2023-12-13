Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
indie Semiconductor: Strong Quarterly Results And Guidance; Reiterating Buy

Fountainhead
Summary

  • indie Semiconductor reported strong Q3 2023 results and upgraded its guidance for Q4 and the full year.
  • The Company's strategic backlog leapfrogged to $6.3Bn from $4.3Bn leading to forecasted revenue of $1Bn for 2028.
  • INDI is currently growing revenues at 100% and should grow at 37% for the next 5 years.
  • indie's P/S ratio of only 4x 2024 revenues is a compelling bargain.
  • While profitability is a long way off, there is enough operating leverage and growth in margins to break even by 2026 and reach GAAP profitability by 2028.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) declared great results last month and upgraded guidance for Q4-2023 and the full year. More importantly, it also guided to $1Bn in revenues for 2028, confirming phenomenal growth of 37% for the next 5 years. For me this

Fountainhead
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Pete Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
state_of_affairs
Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Comments (1.93K)
An excellent article! I have some comments, though.

>GAAP EPS came in at -$0.12, with losses narrowing
>substantially from last year's -$0.31. Clearly, better
>gross margins and operating leverage help the bottom
>line.

I believe that GAAP numbers are not always the best choice in evaluating a company's financial prospects. This article should have explained why its analysis relied solely on GAAP numbers. Most analysts seem to rely on non-GAAP numbers (or both) when discussing INDI.

>While profitability is a long way off, there is enough
>operating leverage and growth in margins to break
>even by 2026 and reach GAAP profitability by 2028.

INDI will be profitable in Q1-2024. From the earnings transcript on Nov. 9:

[Craig Ellis, B. Riley Securities]
"Yes. Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the two company milestones, the $6.3 billion backlog and the adjusted EBITDA, profitability. So, yes, you're welcome. I wanted to follow-up on the latter, given that there's been some good attention on backlog. On profitability, is that something that you think the company can sustain as we go through 2024? Would there be anything we need to look out for with respect to a resurgence in asset costs or anything else?"

[Don McClymont, CEO of indie Semiconductor]
"I mean, for 2024, we're committed to a full year of profitability given the momentum that we see. I mean there'll be some fluctuations up and down in OpEx and so forth. But really we're -- given the sort of -- if you work with numbers basically, that's the bottom line for us. We're committed to a full year of profitability."

This discussion, of course, is in the context of non-GAAP numbers.

>Besides SBC, indie also uses stock for acquisitions.

I do not believe that using stock for acquisitions is necessarily a negative for shareholders. Good acquisitions add to shareholder equity which, in turn, offsets dilution. Moreover, an acquisition can enable revenue growth that might not otherwise happen. AMD's all-stock acquisition of Xilinx is recent example.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Comments (5.11K)
Looking for a good 2024.
