Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Geely Flexes Deal-Making Muscle As Lotus Technology Nears Listing Finish Line

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.8K Followers

Summary

  • Lotus Technology has raised $870 million in the run-up to a SPAC listing backed by luxury giant LVMH, owner of the Louis Vuitton brand.
  • Geely, which also owns Volvo, is concurrently working on an IPO for its Zeekr EV unit, spotlighting its deal-making prowess.
  • Lotus Technology will play a key role in the British luxury brand’s future growth.

Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

Homegrown Chinese auto giant Geely Holding Group (OTCPK:GELYF) is continuing to build its credentials as a dealmaker in a new energy vehicle (NEV) space that it sees as a critical part of its future.

Late last month, Lotus Technology

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.8K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GELYF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GELYF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GELYF
--
GELYY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.