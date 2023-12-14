wilpunt/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) aged poorly as the stock plunged by 25% since early August, substantially lagging behind the broader U.S. market. However, according to my analysis, such a weak stock performance is unrelated to the underlying fundamentals. The company delivered a strong quarter from the top-line perspective, and the management's outlook for the upcoming fiscal year improved. The weak sentiment around the stock was likely caused by shrinking profitability metrics, but I believe this is temporary and not secular. The fact that the company raised additional financing for expansion and additional R&D suggests strong demand, which will help the company to accelerate revenue growth. Furthermore, my valuation analysis suggests that the stock is more than twice undervalued. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for SMCI.

Recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 1, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew YoY by an impressive 14.5%, and the adjusted EPS was almost flat with a one-cent improvement. The good sign is that SMCI delivered double-digit revenue growth both in server & storage and subsystems & accessories.

Despite a solid revenue dynamic, profitability metrics shrank notably. The operating margin narrowed YoY from 11.9% to 8.1%. This weakness was due to less unfavorable product and customer mix and substantially increased R&D expenses. I consider the operating margin decrease a temporary event, not a secular trend. Fluctuations in product and customer mix are normal in the short term. The fact that SMCI delivers cutting-edge products mostly for high-performance computing customers means the company can exercise solid pricing power and will eventually pass on the inflationary factor. Heavy R&D investments actually indicate the management's confidence in the company's long-term prospects. That said, I expect profitability metrics to rebound as the business continues to scale up.

Over the last quarter, SMCI generated $241 million in free cash flow [FCF], which allowed it to improve its balance sheet. With almost no leverage and a strong liquidity position, the company is well-positioned to continue investing heavily in innovation and build long-term value for shareholders.

During the latest earnings call, the management upgraded revenue guidance for the full fiscal 2024 by $500 million, which is a bullish sign. The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for January 31, 2024. Quarterly revenue is projected by consensus at $2.82 billion, which indicates a staggering 57% YoY top-line growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the bottom line and expand from $3.26 to $4.55.

SMCI's stellar track record of success strongly convinced me that ambitious FY 2024 targets are doable. The company invests heavily in innovation, which decreases the risk of SMCI's products becoming obsolete in the foreseeable future. Its partnerships with the most innovative semiconductor companies like Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are strong quality signs. A strong commitment to innovation and partnerships with semiconductor giants makes SMCI well-positioned to absorb massive secular shifts related to the expansion of the artificial intelligence industry, which is expected to compound at 19% CAGR over the next decade. Let us also not forget that SMCI has a strong history of outpacing the overall industry.

Recent big headlines regarding the top management selling their SMCI shares should not mislead potential investors. There can be loads of personal reasons why insiders sell their stock: to pay taxes, to buy a house, or a private jet, yacht, etc. Therefore, It is crucial not to lose the forest for the trees, as the recent developments around the company's fundamentals suggest that these share sales by the top management are unlikely related to any problems within the company.

Another information that might have added pessimism to potential investors is the recent half-a-billion securities offering, which will lead to a slight dilution. However, I look at this information positively because proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital needs, manufacturing capacity expansion, and increased R&D investments. The urge to raise additional equity finance to expand capacity and increase R&D investments suggests high demand for SMCI's offerings, which will likely positively affect both volumes and pricing.

Valuation update

SMCI rallied by more than 200% year-to-date, significantly outpacing the broader U.S. stock market. SMCI's valuation ratios are notably lower than the sector median across the board, which might indicate undervaluation. On the other hand, current valuation ratios are substantially higher than historical averages. This can be explained by this year's strong spike in demand for semiconductors due to the rapid adoption of generative AI capabilities.

I want to expand my analysis with the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. Consensus revenue estimates are available up to FY 2030, and for the years beyond, I project a very conservative 5% revenue CAGR. Overall, for the next decade, my DCF model assumes a 12% CAGR, which looks fair enough. I use a 5% TTM FCF margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] and expect a 50 basis points yearly expansion. I use an elevated 12% WACC for discounting.

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is around $32 billion, more than twice the current market cap. That said, my target price for SMCI is around $555.

Risks to consider

SMCI is a volatile stock, which we can see from this year's performance. The 52-week range is very wide, softly speaking, between $69 and $357. Massive long-term revenue growth and profitability expansion forecasts are priced in, and in case the company demonstrates slightly below-the-expectations quarterly performance or softer-than-expected guidance, the markets overreact with a massive sell-off. For example, after the fiscal Q4 2023 earnings release, the stock dropped double-digits in one day after cautious guidance even despite a strong quarter. That said, investors should be aware of the substantial short-term volatility SMCI can demonstrate.

The semiconductor industry is cyclical, and we are currently in a very uncertain environment as the American economy sends mixed signals. Despite the Fed conducting an aggressive interest rate hike cycle in 2022-2023, the U.S. economy still demonstrates resilience and impressive growth. On the other hand, according to FactSet, about twice as many S&P500 companies issued negative Q4 guidance as the ones that provided positive guidance. In such an uncertain environment, SMCI's performance might be volatile in the next few quarters, but it will likely be temporary turbulence.

Bottom line

To conclude, SMCI is still a "Strong Buy". According to my valuation analysis, the recent stock pullback made the valuation much more attractive. The company's fundamentals are improving my outlook for the foreseeable future is very optimistic. SMCI's strong financial position means the company has sufficient resources to sustain its heavy investments in R&D over the long term. Given the management's stellar execution over the last years, I believe SMCI will be able to continue absorbing positive secular shifts.