Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The November Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation. The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs. To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019. However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

Huge changes occurred in November. For the first time since I started preparing the monthly reports, back in May 2019, Franco-Nevada is not the largest precious metals R&S company. Due to the issues surrounding the Cobre Panama mine, Franco-Nevada has been underperforming its peers heavily over the recent weeks. While its share price has been declining, its peers experienced some nice gains, due to the gold price approaching new record highs. As a result, as of the end of November, Wheaton Precious Metals, with a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, was the biggest precious metals R&S company. Franco-Nevada was only second, with a market capitalization of $21.53 billion. No other major changes occurred, only Gold Royalty (GROY) and EMX Royalty (EMX) switched their places. At the very bottom remains Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF), with a market capitalization of less than $12 million.

November was very successful for the precious metals R&S companies. The majority of them ended deep in green numbers. The highest gains were recorded by Gold Royalty. Its share price grew by more than 21%. The majority of growth occurred during the second half of the month when the gold price started its trip to new historical highs. Similar gains recorded also Empress Royalty (OTCQX:EMPYF) and Osisko Gold Royalties. While Osisko was driven by growing gold prices too, in the case of Empress, also the positive impact of the Galaxy mine gold stream acquisition could be seen. On the other hand, the biggest share price decline was recorded by Star Royalties. Its nearly 16% decline was a continuation of the bearish trend that started back in the middle of September. The abovementioned issues in Panama sent shares of Franco-Nevada down by 7.77% in November.

November was great for precious metals. Gold price marched towards new all-time highs, and the share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) grew by 2.47%. The silver market did even better, and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) grew by 9.3%. These numbers translated also in great performance of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) which recorded share price growth of 10.57% and 13.47% respectively. The precious metals R&S industry did well too, as the Precious Metals R&S Index and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew by 5.24% and 7.51% respectively.

The November News

The vast majority of November news was focused on the Q3 financial results. However, Franco-Nevada was also busy releasing bad and worse news related to the Cobre Panama mine. Worth mentioning is also Wheaton's $530 million royalty portfolio acquisition, or IAMGOLD's intention to acquire the remainder of Euro Ressources.

Franco-Nevada was pretty busy in November. Unfortunately, the news releases were evolving from bad to worse. The reported Q3 financial results didn't bring any major surprises. Franco-Nevada sold 160,848 toz of gold equivalent which is approximately 9% less than in Q3 2022, mainly due to significantly lower natural gas prices. What is positive, the precious metals segment experienced a nearly 4% growth. The operating cash flow of $236 million remained in line with Q3 2022, although compared to Q2 2023, it declined by 11%. The net income amounted to $175.1 million which is 11.5% better than in Q3 2022, but 5% worse than in Q2 2023. The company ended Q3 with cash of $1.297 billion and no debt. Franco-Nevada declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. It will be paid on December 21, to shareholders of record as of December 7. The problems started mounting after the end of Q3 and they are related to the Cobre Panama mine.

On November 3, Franco-Nevada announced that according to First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), the mining operations remain uninterrupted, although blockades disrupted the flow of certain supplies. However, by November 13, the illegal blockades forced First Quantum to start reducing the mining operations. By November 20, two out of three processing trains were suspended. As a result, Franco-Nevada adjusted its 2023 guidance from 640,000-700,000 toz of gold equivalent to 620,000-640,000 toz of gold equivalent. Although, not the whole reduction was attributable to Cobre Panama, as the volume of attributable precious metals production was revised only from 490,000-530,000 toz of gold equivalent to 480,000-500,000 toz of gold equivalent. On November 28, Franco-Nevada announced that the Supreme Court of Panama announced that Law 406, which approved the revised concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine, was unconstitutional. On November 29, Franco-Nevada reported that First Quantum suspended the mining operations at the Cobre Panama mine completely. This is a huge problem for Franco Nevada, as the Cobre Panama stream is responsible for approximately 20% of its revenues. The developments in Panama have been reflected also in the heavy underperformance of Franco-Nevada's shares over the recent weeks.

Wheaton Precious Metals reported its Q3 financial results. The company sold 119,030 toz of gold equivalent which is nearly 12% less than in Q3 2022. However, the revenues grew by 2%, to $223.1 million, and the operating cash flow even by 10.7% to $171.1 million. Only the net income declined by more than 40%, from $196.5 million to $116.4 million. The numbers are good, given that the Penasquito stream didn't deliver any cash flow due to the mine suspension caused by a labor dispute. However, the outperformance of Salobo and Constancia mines was able to compensate for Penasquito. The dispute at Penasquito ended on October 13 and operations should be back to normal by the end of this year according to Newmont (NEM). Wheaton ended Q3 with cash of $833.9 million and debt of around $6 million.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. It was paid on December 8, to shareholders of record as of November 28.

On November 15, Wheaton announced a $530 million acquisition of a royalty portfolio from Orion Resource Partners. The portfolio includes a 62.5% gold and 6.5% palladium and platinum stream on Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) Platreef PGM project (expected deliveries of 13,000 toz gold, 8,500 toz platinum and 8,500 toz palladium per year over the first 10 years, and 24,000 toz gold, 13,500 toz platinum, and 13,500 toz palladium per year over the subsequent 10 years), 6.875%-7.375% gold and silver stream on BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah project (expected deliveries of 1,700 toz gold and 230,000 toz silver per year on average over the mine life), and 3.05% gold stream on Dalradian Gold's Curraghinalt project (expected deliveries of 4,400 toz gold per year over the first 10 years and 3,200 toz gold per year on average over the mine life).

On November 21, Wheaton announced the successful completion of the throughput test for the first phase of the Salobo III expansion. The mine has been successfully expanded from 24 Mtpa to 32 Mtpa, and the expansion to 36 Mtpa should be completed by the end of 2024. Based on the streaming agreement, Wheaton must pay Vale (VALE) an additional $370 million now, as well as annual payments of $5.1-8.5 million over the next 10 years.

Royal Gold generated revenues of $138.6 million in Q3, by selling 37,500 toz gold, 613,700 toz silver, and 3.2 million lb copper. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenues declined by 4.1%, however, compared to the same period of last year, they increased by 5.1%. The operating cash flow of $98.1 million grew by 3.2% compared to Q3 2022 and declined by 9.1% compared to Q2 2023. The net income of $49.3 million grew by 7.6% compared to Q2 2022 and declined by 22.2% compared to Q2 2023. Royal Gold ended Q3 with cash of $102.9 million and debt of $328.9 million.

On November 14, Royal Gold announced an increase in the annual dividend from $1.5 to $1.6 per share. The next quarterly dividend of $0.4 per share will be paid on January 19, to shareholders of record as of January 5.

Osisko Gold Royalties reported its Q3 financial results as well. Its attributable production amounted to 23,850 toz of gold equivalent. The revenues of $45.7 million remain in line with the previous quarter, however, compared to the same period of last year, they grew by 17.5%. The operating cash flow of $32 million is nearly 11% lower than in Q2, but more than 16% higher than in Q3 2022. In Q3, Osisko reported a net loss of $14.7 million, due to a $24 million impairment charge related to the Renard diamond mine. Osisko held cash of $56.9 million and debt of $238.3 million as of the end of Q3.

On November 8, Osisko announced also the appointment of Jason Attew as the new President and CEO. Jason Attew served as the CEO of Liberty Gold Corp. and Gold Standard Ventures, and CFO of Goldcorp.

On the same day, Osisko announced also its next quarterly dividend. The company will pay C$0.06 ($0.044) per share on January 15, to shareholders of record as of January 29.

On November 20, Osisko announced that Sean Roosen resigned as a director of the Corporation in order to focus on his role as the CEO of Osisko Development (ODV).

Sandstorm Gold reported Q3 attributable production of 21,123 toz gold and revenues of $41.3 million. While the revenues are slightly higher when compared to the same period of last year, they declined by 17% compared to Q2. Also, operating cash flow declined steeply, from $42.1 million in Q2 to $31.9 million in Q3. The net income declined from $2 million to -$0.2 million. The company held cash of $24.3 million and debt of $457.7 million as of the end of Q3.

Triple Flag Precious Metals recorded revenues of $49.4 million in Q3. Compared to Q2, the revenues declined by 6%, however, they grew by 46% compared to Q3 2022. Similarly, the operating cash flow of $36.8 million was 10% lower than in Q2, but 45% higher than in Q3 2022. The net income declined to -$6 million, which is Triple Flag's first loss since its introduction to the stock market. It is attributable mainly to a $20.2 million impairment charge related to the Renard diamond mine (similar to Osisko Gold Royalties), as its operator, Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTC:SWYDF) filed for protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. Triple Flag ended Q3 with cash of $14.3 million and debt of $67.2 million.

The company also declared another quarterly dividend. It amounts to $0.0525 and it will be paid on December 15 to shareholders of record as of November 30.

On November 13, Triple Flag announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid. Until November 14, 2024, Triple Flag can repurchase and cancel 10,078,488 common shares which means approximately 5% of all the issued and outstanding shares.

Euro Ressources (OTC:ERRSF) reported Q3 revenues of $9.2 million. It is 9.5% more than in Q2 and 96% more than in Q3 2022. The strong annual growth is attributable mainly to the growth of production at the Rosebel mine, as well as to higher gold prices. The operating cash flow grew to $7 million which is slightly better compared to the previous quarter and significantly better compared to the same period of last year. Only the net income experienced a quarterly decline from $6.9 million to $6.6 million. Compared to Q3 2022, the net income grew by 136%. The company ended Q3 with cash of $25.9 million and debt-free.

On November 21, Euro Ressources announced that it established a special committee that will evaluate IAMGOLD's (IAG) buy-out offer. Right now, IAMGOLD owns 90% of the company. It seems highly probable that Euro Ressources will cease to exist soon.

Gold Royalty (GROY) released its Q3 financial results. The revenues amounted to $0.8 million, operating cash flow to -$1.8 million, and net income to -$1.8 million as well. Despite a large portfolio, the number of cash-flowing assets is low, and the financial results remain weak. Gold Royalty ended Q3 with cash of $3.8 million and debt of $17.6 million.

On November 2, Gold Royalty announced a C$1 million acquisition of a royalty portfolio consisting of 22 royalties. Although they are only in earlier exploration stages, they bring some non-negligible long-term value, especially given the low acquisition price. The potential buyback and milestone proceeds related to the portfolio amount to C$18.2 million (50% will be attributable to Gold Royalty, the rest to the original owner, SOQUEM).

EMX Royalty (EMX) recorded revenues of $12.9 million, operating cash flow of $7.5 million, and net income of $2.4 million. The numbers are a huge improvement compared to the previous quarters. However, they are biased by the delayed payments of $6.7 million from Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), related to the Timok royalty. EMX ended Q3 with cash of $30.1 million and debt of $41.9 million.

On November 9, EMX reported the receipt of the Q3 royalty payment of $356,718 from Esan. It was related to the Balya North royalty. The royalty payments keep on growing, as the mine is being ramped up.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) generated record-high revenues of $1.4 million in Q3. Compared to the previous quarter, they grew by 40%. However, the operating cash flow declined from $0.8 million to $0.3 million and net income from -$0.5 million to -$2.1 million. The company held cash of $5.9 million and debt of $3.5 million.

Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) recorded revenues of $2.4 million in Q3. It represents a 7.7% decline compared to Q2, but a 14.2% increase compared to Q3 2022. The operating cash flow experienced a quarterly growth from $0.7 million to $0.9 million, while the net income declined from -$1.6 million to -$2.6 million. The company held cash of $8.9 million and debt of $30 million as of the end of Q3.

On November 9, Elemental announced the completion of the Diba mine sale to Allied Gold (OTC:AAUCF). Elemental received $1 million and a 3% NSR royalty (to be reduced to 2% after 226,000 toz gold is produced). Elemental will be also entitled to milestone payments of up to $5 million.

Trident Royalties (OTCQX:TDTRF) reported Q3 revenues of $1.94 million which is slightly below the Q2 level, and provided a portfolio update. On November 8, the company announced the acquisition of a 0.9% NSR royalty on the New World Resources' (OTCPK:NWCBF) Antler copper-zinc project, with a project average annual production of 72 million lb copper and 13-year mine life. Trident paid approximately $7 million for this royalty.

On November 29, Trident announced a new revolving credit facility worth $40 million, with an option of expansion to $60 million. The proceeds of the financing were used to retire the old $40 million revolving credit facility. The new one bears a lower interest of SOFR + 2.5-4.5% (based on the prevailing debt ratio values). The new credit facility is cheaper than the old one which bears an interest of SOFR + 5.75%.

Vox Royalty (VOXR) reported Q3 revenues of $3.5 million, operating cash flow of $1.4 million, and net income of $1 million. All three numbers mean a notable improvement compared to Q2. Vox Royalty ended Q3 with cash of $8.5 million and no debt. The company also declared a dividend of $0.011 per share. It will be paid on January 12, to shareholders of record as of December 29.

On November 22, Vox announced that Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) drilled 107.5 meters grading 1.4 g/t gold, 175.3 meters grading 1.3 g/t gold, or 68 meters grading 1.2 g/t gold at the Red Hill property, where Vox holds a 4% Gross Revenue Royalty. Northern Star is evaluating Red Hill as a potential source of ore for the expanded Fimiston Processing plant. Vox also announced that the cumulative cash flow generated by the Janet Ivy royalty exceeded A$750,000 which triggered an A$3 million payment to Horizon Copper (OTCPK:RYTTF). Therefore, Vox issued 948,448 common shares to Horizon Copper.

Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) reported record-high revenues of $1.2 million, which means a 33% quarterly growth. Despite the growth in revenues, operating cash flow declined from $0.3 million to -$0.5 million. The net income grew from $0.1 million to $0.5 million. Orogen held cash of $11.6 million and debt of $0.1 million as of the end of Q3. On November 21, Orogen announced that through staking, it acquired the Hot Tip gold project in Nevada.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) generated revenues of $0.4 million in Q3 which is the worst performance since June 2021 ($0.1 million). The operating cash flow amounted to -$0.1 million and net income to -$0.3 million. The company held cash of $1.5 million and debt of $4.1 million as of the end of Q3.

On November 7, Sailfish reported that Mako Mining (OTCQX:MAKOF) released a new resource estimate for its San Albino gold mine (Sailfish holds a 3% NSR royalty on San Albino). The resources contain 250,200 toz gold and 355,000 toz silver in the measured & indicated category, and 129,900 toz gold and 182,600 toz silver in the inferred category.

On November 27, Sailfish announced that it elected to settle interest payments of $205,000 by issuing 219,397 common shares. Given this fact and the low volume of cash on hand, it is surprising, that the company keeps on paying dividends.

Empress Royalty (OTCQX:EMPYF) announced a $5 million acquisition of a 3.5% gold stream from Golconda Gold's (OTCQB:GGGOF) Galaxy mine. After 8,000 toz gold is delivered, the stream will be reduced to 2.5%, until the delivery of 20,000 toz gold in total, or until 20 years since the first gold delivery pass (whichever occurs first). The ongoing payments will equal 20% of the prevailing spot gold price. The current production of the Galaxy mine is around 1,100 toz gold per month, but the proceeds from the stream sale should be used to fund an expansion to approximately 2,800 toz gold per month. It means that Empress should be entitled to 39 toz gold per month before the expansion and to 98 toz gold per month after the expansion.

Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) reported a 44% quarterly growth of revenues due to the improved performance of the Keysbrook mineral sands mine. The revenues amounted to $0.3 million, operating cash flow to -$0.1 million, and net income to -$0.3 million. Star Royalties held cash of $1.8 million and no debt as of the end of Q3.

On November 2, Star Royalties announced the closing of the Copperstone stream restructuring. The gold stream was revised from 6.6% of gold produced with production-based step-downs to a flat 4% of gold produced for the duration of Copperstone's mine life. The ongoing payments will equal 25% of the spot gold price. Star also received C$4.55 million from Sabre Gold Mines (OTCQB:SGLDF) for accepting the stream restructuring.

The December Outlook

On December 1, the gold price set a new record high of more than $2,100/toz. However, the same day, the price started declining back towards the $2,000/toz level. This decline caused some weakness also in the precious metals R&S industry. As the earnings season is over, it is possible to expect that the gold price development will be the main driving force for the remainder of the month.

