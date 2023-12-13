Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 13, 2023 10:40 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.71K Followers

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Vaas - VP of IR

Shantanu Narayen - Chair & CEO

David Wadhwani - President of Digital Media

Anil Chakravarthy - President of Digital Experience

Dan Durn - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Mark Moerdler - Bernstein Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q4 and FY 2023 Adobe Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Vaas

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are, Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's Chair and CEO; David Wadhwani, President of Digital Media; and now Anil Chakravarthy, President of Digital Experience; and Dan Durn, Executive Vice-President and CFO.

On this call, which is being recorded, we will discuss Adobe's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results. You can find our press release as well as PDF of our prepared remarks and financial results on Adobe's Investor Relations website. The information discussed on this call, including our financial targets and product plans is as of today, December 13th, and contains forward-looking statements that involve risk uncertainty and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in these statements. For more information on those risks, please review today's earnings release and Adobe's SEC filings.

On this call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Our reported results include GAAP growth rates as well as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ADBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADBE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.