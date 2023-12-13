7 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

As 2023 draws to a close, this is the second to last chance for companies to announce a yearly dividend increase.

As a dividend-growth investor, I can't get enough of my dividends. Receiving dividend checks is one of the great joys of investing life. Not only that, but companies that consistently increase their payouts perform significantly better than those that don't. As someone who closely monitors these companies, I'm happy to share valuable insights on upcoming dividend increases. With these lists, you can confidently expect to see the top stocks expected to raise their dividends in the upcoming week. I use this analysis for my portfolio construction and for timely buys.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with their future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total dividends paid each year to be included in this list. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must purchase shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. It's important to note that if the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 2 Challenger 3 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 38 6.57 18-Dec-23 0.69% Champion Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 31 1.15 18-Dec-23 7.55% Champion Amphenol Corporation (APH) 12 0.92 18-Dec-23 4.76% Contender Albany International Corporation (AIN) 6 1.11 18-Dec-23 4.00% Challenger PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 6 0.81 18-Dec-23 25.00% Challenger Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 14 1.93 19-Dec-23 14.13% Contender Vistra Corp. (VST) 5 2.23 19-Dec-23 3.40% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent UHT 0.72 0.725 0.69% ECL 0.53 0.57 7.55% APH 0.21 0.22 4.76% AIN 0.25 0.26 4.00% PHM 0.16 0.2 25.00% AVGO 4.6 5.25 14.13% VST 0.206 0.213 3.40% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High UHT 44.16 37 54.97 44.37 19% Off Low 20% Off High ECL 198.58 138.83 198.64 0 43% Off Low 0% Off High APH 96.12 71.64 96.78 34.88 34% Off Low 1% Off High AIN 93.57 78.2 114.43 23.15 20% Off Low 18% Off High PHM 98.74 44.09 98.88 9.11 124% Off Low 0% Off High AVGO 1089.69 528.49 1079.39 78.94 106% Off Low New High VST 38.1 20.71 38.19 10.34 84% Off Low 0% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UHT 6.57 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.4 8.3 VST 2.23 17.6 14.7 AVGO 1.93 12.2 12.3 21.3 36.8 23.3 ECL 1.15 3.9 4.1 5.3 8.7 6.5 AIN 1.11 19.1 9.6 8 5.6 9.1 APH 0.92 31.3 28.1 20.1 23.4 21 PHM 0.81 6.7 10.1 12.2 20.4 13 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks combining increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as my dividend growth benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. Investing in the ETF is better if a stock cannot beat the benchmark. I've added companies to my personal investment portfolio based on this analysis. I also routinely use this analysis to choose timely additional purchases.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus everyone on the list, except VST who doesn't have a 10-year track record.

Data by YCharts

For reference, SCHD has returned about 185% over the decade.

This chart looks almost ridiculous; Broadcom was such an enormous winner, a nearly 30-bagger in the past decade. The spread between Broadcom and everyone else is so wide it makes PHM's 510% return look average! In fact, that return is one of the best I've seen all year.

APH also had stellar returns with a 395% total return. AIN slightly outperformed SCHD and ECL and UHT both lagged significantly.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.