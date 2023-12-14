muhammet sager

Investment thesis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) currently offers a massive 9.4% dividend yield, which I consider to be safe. My high conviction is based on the current strong financial performance and the company's wide diversification across different geographies and energy commodities. The company invested heavily in growth over the last decade, which made ET a well-rounded U.S. midstream player. There are substantial legal risks related to investing in ET, but my valuation analysis suggests the stock has a massive 40% upside potential. That said, I believe that all fears are already priced in. All in all, I assign ET a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

Energy Transfer is an American midstream company. ET's primary activities include intrastate and interstate natural gas and crude oil transportation and storage. The company also generates a substantial portion of revenue from its investment in Sunoco LP, which is engaged in the distribution of motor fuels and other petroleum products.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. ET operates across various segments, where natural gas liquids [NGL] and crude oil transportation and services, together with Sunoco LP, represented around 85% of consolidated sales in FY2022.

ET's latest 10-K report

Financials

ET's financial performance over the last decade has been solid, with a notable 7.1% revenue CAGR. At the beginning of the past decade, the company invested heavily in the diversification of its asset base, which allowed it to expand its scale and improve profitability metrics. In recent years, investment levels moderated, which allowed for a significant improvement in the free cash flow [FCF] margin.

Author's calculations

The company has been aggressive in acquisitions and capex over the last decade, and that is the reason for its sky-high net debt position. However, the balance sheet was deleveraged by $2 billion over the last two years, and the major part of the debt is long-term.

Seeking Alpha

According to the latest 10-K report, most of the debt is represented by fixed-interest senior notes, out of which almost $35 billion mature after FY 2026. As consensus earnings estimates project positive EPS dynamics for the next five years, I think ET is well-positioned to meet its substantial debt obligations without hurting its generous 9.4% dividend yield.

ET's latest 10-K report

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 1, when ET missed bottom-line consensus estimates, but the revenue surprise was positive. Despite a 9.6% YoY revenue decline, the adjusted EBITDA demonstrated notable resilience by expanding YoY from $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion. For full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance, the management expects around $13.5 billion.

Seeking Alpha

I like the company's wide revenue stream diversification across geographies, markets, and different energy commodities. This provides the company with mitigation of risks associated with single-market dependence and solidifies profitability resilience. Wide diversification across different operational dimensions also provides a robust foundation for navigating rapidly changing market conditions.

energytransfer.com

Despite the company's substantial indebtedness, the acquisitions the company made over the last decade were strong strategic moves to build a well-rounded midstream company. I would like to emphasize ET's strong exposure to the increasing global demand for NGL. The global NGL market is expected to compound at a solid 5.7% over the next decade, which is a firm secular tailwind behind ET's back. Moreover, sanctions against Russian energy commodities due to the ongoing war in Ukraine significantly narrow the global natural gas supply, which is also favorable for ET.

marketresearchfuture.com

The earnings release for the upcoming quarter is scheduled for February 16, 2024. Consensus estimates forecast quarterly revenue at $21.93 billion, indicating a 7% YoY growth after three consecutive quarters of revenue declines. The adjusted EPS is expected to slightly narrow YoY, from $0.34 to $0.31.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

ET rallied by 14% year-to-date, lagging behind the broader U.S. stock market. On the other hand, the stock's performance was much stronger in 2023 compared to the U.S. Energy sector (XLE), which demonstrated a negative year-to-date dynamic. ET has a decent "B" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant, mostly thanks to the high dividend yield and attractive P/S ratios. Other ratios, comparative analysis versus the sector median and historical averages provide mixed outcomes. That said, to get more conviction, I have to simulate the dividend discount model [DDM].

Seeking Alpha Quant

Gurufocus suggests that ET's WACC is below 7%, but to be conservative, I use an 8% required rate of return. Consensus dividend estimates forecast FY 2024 payout at $1.30, which I incorporate into my DDM calculations. The dividend growth dynamic has been rather volatile over the past decade, so I use a very conservative 1% dividend CAGR.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM simulation with very conservative assumptions, the stock's fair price is around $18.5. This is 40% higher than the current share price, which indicates massive upside potential for the stock.

Risks to consider

I think that the environmental controversy around the company's Dakota Access pipeline is a substantial risk that can potentially significantly adversely affect the company's operations. Dakota Access is one of the largest ET assets, and in case it is forced to shut down by the court's decision, it will have a substantial impact on the company's earnings.

Although ET is not an upstream company, its earnings also substantially depend on the cycles in the broader energy sector. Cyclicality affects both the volumes and margins of midstream companies, and the current environment of mixed signals from the U.S. economy adds a layer of uncertainty for the overall U.S. energy sector.

ET has been historically aggressive in M&A transactions to drive growth, which means the company faces substantial business combinations and integration risks. It is also crucial to underline that not all new acquisitions will turn out to be economically efficient, which might lead to recording impairment charges to P&L, which will also weigh on the GAAP bottom line.

ET's latest earnings presentation

Bottom line

To sum up, ET is a "Strong Buy". The stock offers a massive 9.4% dividend yield, which I consider to be safe given ET's solid resilience, which is ensured by wide geographical and market diversification. We have seen this resilience in the last quarter when the adjusted EBITDA expanded even amid challenges for the top line. Furthermore, my valuation analysis suggests that the stock is substantially undervalued.