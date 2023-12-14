Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: Fears Priced In

Dec. 14, 2023 2:30 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET) Stock4 Comments
Summary

  • Energy Transfer has a strong track record of financial success achieved via aggressive M&A approach.
  • The stock currently offers a very generous 9.4% dividend yield together with around 40% upside potential.
  • Investors should also be aware of the substantial risks of investing in the stock, but my valuation analysis suggests all fears are highly likely already priced in.

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

Investment thesis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) currently offers a massive 9.4% dividend yield, which I consider to be safe. My high conviction is based on the current strong financial performance and the company's wide diversification across different geographies and energy

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.85K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Comments (4)

cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 3:46 PM
Comments (9.7K)
9 percent is never a safe bet,,,
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (9.43K)
There is no such thing as risk being priced in if you take a large position. Having paid a lower price won't help you if you lose a boat full. Maybe so if you spread the risk around widely.

Debt to EBITDA is a bit high at 3.7 times but if revenue growth continues that could shrink. In the past, acquisitions increased debt and also costs related to acquisitions. The CEO lacked a vagus nerve, the one that senses fear. I previously exited until he seemed to have curbed his enthusiasm for risk. If they get to 3.5 times debt to EBITDA, or somewhat below that, they will be similar to EPD. The business should easily support that. The pipelines are largely take or pay and regulated by FERC.

I have a fairly large position and it is a hold. I own a number of pipeline assets and am comfortable despite the green lobby. Oil and gas will be used for a long time as we have no choice.
s
smelly_farts
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (977)
@Vandooman I disagree, I view risk as the probability of losing principle. ET is about a 150% position in my portfolio, and I don't think it's risky because I have a relative margin of safety, but I've still been buying around these levels.

If you know what you own, it's much easier to determine the riskiness of an investment.
andysbling profile picture
andysbling
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (1.47K)
Im thinking the Dakota Pipeline is not that big of an impact on ET overall...You might want to recheck that...
