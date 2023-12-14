Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A. O. Smith: Good Outlook But Expensive Price Tag

Dec. 14, 2023 12:15 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Stock
Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
222 Followers

Summary

  • A. O. Smith is the largest manufacturer of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in America, with a strong presence in China as well.
  • The company is known for returning lots of cash to shareholders though dividends and buybacks and growing revenue constantly at mid-single digits.
  • The outlook looks bright according to the company's expectations laid out on its investor day, but we are concerned about the idea of growing through acquisitions.
  • We valued the equity through different methods and found it hard to justify the current price. We believe it is best to wait for a price drop before starting a new position.
White man lowers the temperature of the gas boiler in his house due to the energy crisis

brusinski

Investment Thesis

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is the market leader in water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in America. The company recently had its Investor Day, where it outlined a plan of growth for the coming years. We like it, but there are still

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
222 Followers
Focused on growth stocks, catalyst-driven picks, and value gems. My methodology is rooted in the core fundamentals of the business, placing a strong emphasis on its capacity to generate cash and endure challenging economic conditions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.