Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Momentum Investing: Picking Top Stocks

Dec. 14, 2023 6:00 AM ETMTUM, IMTM, XMMO, GME, POWL, SMCI1 Comment
Zachary Marx, CFA profile picture
Zachary Marx, CFA
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • This article explores the role of the Momentum Factor as a highly predictive attribute for projecting stock performance.
  • Momentum investing has remained successful over time due to persistent market trends and investor behaviors that create and reinforce these trends.
  • We tackle common queries like, "Why choose a stock that's at its 52-week high?" based on the assumption that it's no longer a good buy and crush the notion that.

Red Arrow Moving Up Over Graph Paper Background

MicroStockHub

Quantitative analysis for stocks involves using mathematical and statistical techniques to evaluate investment opportunities and forecast stock performance. Seeking Alpha’s Quant mission is to uncover top stocks with data-driven tactics and to eliminate emotional investing. Holding true to this strategy, Seeking

This article was written by

Zachary Marx, CFA profile picture
Zachary Marx, CFA
329 Followers
Investor who uses quantamental methods to try and find the what is right in front of me the whole time.I work on the quant team at Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

mepitre profile picture
mepitre
Today, 6:14 AM
Comments (24)
Great article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTUM--
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
IMTM--
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
XMMO--
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
GME--
GameStop Corp.
POWL--
Powell Industries, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.