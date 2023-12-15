Kwarkot

Introduction

Many REITs, including Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), have experienced quite a bit of volatility, although the latter is not as much as others. As a dividend investor, this has been a perfect opportunity for us to accumulate shares to continue building our wealth. If you're like me and plan to live off your dividends someday, then buying a high quality REIT like PLD is a no-brainer, especially if you invest with a long-term outlook. With 2023 coming to a close in a few weeks, I'm sure many are worried about what 2024 is going to bring. No one has a crystal ball, but we can share our opinions on what we think will happen. There have been plenty of talks about a recession, rates remaining elevated throughout 2024, or rate cuts, etc. What I do know is that investing in quality dividend-paying stocks will pay off in the long term, especially those invested in REITs. In this article, I'll explain why this is and also list 4 reasons why Prologis is a REIT to own going into the new year and beyond.

Strong Growth Going Forward

Those who have any familiarity with Prologis know that it is of the highest-quality in the sector. The industrial REIT is well-diversified in over 19 countries and owns over 5,559 buildings covering over 1.2 billion square feet. So, not only are they well-diversified, but some of their properties are located in some of the world's most populous countries. These include Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, and Japan. In the U.S. they own properties in cities like Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, and Nashville. This is important because these are some of the fastest-growing cities over the last few years and are expected to continue this trend into 2024.

The industrial industry is in a secular growth stage with companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) (#1 customer) needing warehouse space for their ever-growing businesses. Other top 10 customers include FedEx Corporation (FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Germany's DHL, Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DHLGY). These are some of the largest delivery companies in the world. And with the expected continued growth of E-commerce, this will only benefit the REIT for the foreseeable future. One large growth piece for PLD, which I think will benefit them tremendously, is the $118 billion worth of land including the strategic parcel in Las Vegas. Unless you've been living under a rock, the city has been one of the fastest-growing with several sports teams moving into the city along with the recent Formula One racing, and hosting Super Bowl LVIII. As the city continues to grow over the years, I expect PLD to capture some of this with their land located in the city.

Next year earnings are expected to grow to $2.6 billion while revenue is expected to be $7.64 billion. Looking further out to the end of 2025, earnings are expected to grow double-digits to more than $3.1 billion while revenue is expected to also grow double-digits, albeit lower at roughly 10% to nearly eight and a half billion over the same period. For a REIT those are some impressive numbers. Especially since rate hikes are seemingly coming closer to the end of the cycle. That's why several REITs are attractive going into the new year. I expect ones like PLD to continue to outperform and lead the pack in returns against their peers and the overall market.

Cohen & Steers

Well-Covered Dividend With Stellar Growth

This wouldn't be a Dividend Collectuh's article if I didn't mention the dividend, would it? PLD raised the dividend earlier this year by double-digits from $0.79 to the current $0.87 payable at the end of this month. The REIT has a pretty impressive record despite being forced to cut during the GFC. Although I like to see a longer record of dividend raises and preferably no cuts, the Great Financial Crisis was terrible for a lot of companies. I typically like to see those who either raised or maintained the dividend during that time and other economic downturns, but it's not a dealbreaker for whether I decide to invest or not.

Besides that, the company has seen some stellar growth in its dividend, specifically over the last 5 years. They managed to raise the dividend from $0.53 to $0.87. And with a payout ratio that is well-covered by FFO and AFFO, I suspect the company will be growing its dividend for the long term. During Q3 earnings, PLD's FFO of $1.30 beat analysts' estimates by $0.05. Their strong performance also allowed management to raise guidance and now expect FFO to be in the range of $5.08 to $5.10 per share.

YTD PLD's total AFFO attributable to shareholders was nearly $3.7 billion while paying out nearly $2.5 billion in dividends giving them a very safe payout ratio of roughly 68%. This is well below the REIT average and the 90% required by law. This gives them extra capital to reinvest back into business to fuel future growth. That's another reason why PLD is one of the best dividend stocks to own going into the new year.

Author creation

A-Rated Balance Sheet

If the growth outlook and dividend growth weren't enough, look no further than the A-rated balance sheet. The company sports A ratings from both Moody's and the S&P. They also have a very low debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of just 4.3x. This is even lower than Realty Income Corporation's (O) 5.2x. When looking at investing in REITs, the lower the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA the better. Obviously, the low 4's is great considering their business models use a significant amount of debt to grow, more so than other sectors. For a REIT 5.5x to 6x is a good number to measure against.

Furthermore, PLD has ample liquidity and nearly $741 million in cash. They also have only $413 million in debt maturing in 2024. This has a weighted-averaged interest rate of 2.1%, so the company will likely have to refinance at a higher rate as I don't see interest rates dropping below 5% by then. In 2025, the REIT has $700 million maturing and this has a weighted average interest rate of 5.5% and more than $2 billion maturing in 2026 & 2027. This has a weighted average interest of 2.6% and 2.5% respectively. But being one of the few REITs with an A credit rating investors shouldn't stress too much about the debt beyond 2025.

Fairly Valued

Currently, analysts rate the stock a strong buy with a price target of nearly $133. Although October was the perfect time to buy when the REIT dropped below $100 because of sector volatility, those with a long-term outlook still get the REIT at a fair value in my opinion. Even with the recent bounce in share price their FWD P/AFFO ratio at the time of writing still trades below their 5-year average of nearly 29x.

Seeking Alpha

Using the Dividend Discount Model I have a price target 11% higher than others. With December 2024's dividend estimate and me expecting rates to decline sometime during the year, I have a price target of $148 for Prologis. Now, some may say a 10.5% WACC is too high for a REIT, but this is assuming they continue to grow at the same pace and outperform the S&P as they have been. I decided to go more conservative though and use an expected growth rate of 8%, lower than the 12% 5-year average. If rates stay elevated and/or a recession happens this will obviously affect the stock's price. But if rates do decline and macroeconomic factors start to subside, I see PLD continuing to outperform and possibly move higher.

Author creation

Risks & Final Thoughts

Although PLD has performed strongly this year and rates are expected to decline sometime next year, a risk the company will continue to face especially if rates remain high is property vacancies. During Q3, management stated they saw a drop in vacancies in the U.S. of over 70 basis points and 50 basis points in Europe. If so, this will have an impact on company revenues in the coming quarters. And although I expect Prologis to navigate this it is still something for investors to keep an eye on.

Additionally, occupancy did creep up a notch to 97.5% from 97.2% in the prior quarter. Management also increased their occupancy average guidance from 97.25% to 97.5% but again a higher-for-longer environment will likely cause vacancies to rise. Despite this, I still expect a rate cut sometime in the next year and for PLD to continue to outperform due to secular tailwinds. With a lower-than-normal payout ratio of 68% & double-digit growth expected in the next two years, Prologis is the perfect REIT for investors looking for not only capital appreciation, but a growing dividend to add to their portfolio.