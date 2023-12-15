Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prologis: 4 Reasons You Should Own This REIT Going Into 2024 And Beyond

Dec. 15, 2023 2:00 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) Stock1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • Prologis is a high-quality REIT with strong growth potential, well-diversified in over 19 countries.
  • The industrial industry is experiencing secular growth, driven by companies like Amazon and FedEx.
  • Prologis has a well-covered dividend, stellar growth, and an A-rated balance sheet, making it a strong investment option for 2024.
  • If interest rates do decline in 2024, I expect PLD to continue to outperform producing double-digit growth.
  • They also have a well-covered dividend and a safe payout ratio of 68% making them a safe bet going into 2024 for dividend investors.

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Introduction

Many REITs, including Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD), have experienced quite a bit of volatility, although the latter is not as much as others. As a dividend investor, this has been a perfect opportunity for us to accumulate shares to continue building

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.39K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (3.95K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and subscribe for more related articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of PLD and what are some REITs you're buying for 2024.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.