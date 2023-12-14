Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Technologies: Time To Cut My Losses (Downgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.04K Followers

Summary

  • Lumen Technologies reached a debt deal with investors, causing its stock price to drop and further burden its balance sheet.
  • The company's high levels of debt relative to earnings and free cash flow make it financially difficult to sustain.
  • LUMN has announced a debt restructuring plan and plans to invest in its business to revive its free cash flow, but its core business is struggling.

Telecommunication tower with 5G cellular network antenna on city background, 3d render

Kinwun

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) reached a new debt deal with investors about a month ago which not only caused Lumen's stock price to drop to new all-time lows but which will further burden the company's balance sheet.

Since asset

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.04K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

JamesRR profile picture
JamesRR
Today, 3:33 AM
Comments (171)
Most cut losses on this sleaze company long ago.Lots of promises never met. Both Board and MGt group terribly flawed. Current Mgt group BS artists.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LUMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.