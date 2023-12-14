China's Rise In Sustainable Finance

William_Potter

By Charles Nguyen, CFA

For global sustainable investors, we believe China's green bond growth and sustainable finance regulations present promising, diversified investment opportunities.

With the UN Climate Summit (COP28) unfolding in the Middle East amid a year of extraordinary heatwaves and droughts, the climate issue has once again been thrust into the spotlight.

In this context, we believe sustainable investors would be wise to turn their attention to another emerging market at the center of global climate action: China.

A relative latecomer in the fight against global warming, China has established ambitious carbon reduction targets and emerged as a leader in sustainable finance.

It has issued a staggering $280 billion in green bonds since 2015, second only to the U.S.

In 2022 alone, despite a decrease in issuance volumes from other leading markets, China managed to issue $85.4 billion in green bonds, securing its position as the world's largest green bond market.1

Alongside this growth are the government’s efforts to establish a more unified regulatory framework for sustainable finance. In the past, different governing bodies often adhered to their own rules for green bonds, which led to confusion and inefficiencies.

Then came the China Green Bond Catalogue in 2021. The Catalogue - jointly released by the People’s Bank of China, the National Development and Reform Committee and the Securities Regulatory Commission - not only established more precise definitions for green projects and optimized bond issuance management, but also we believe it provided a more stable and stringent framework for the development of green bonds.

Beyond that, we have seen more collaboration between global policymakers to standardize green finance.

For example, the EU-China Common Ground Taxonomy (CGT) has made it easier for Chinese and EU borrowers to seek green funding in each other's markets, promoting cross-border green fund flows.

As of October 2023, there were 246 Chinese green bonds deemed in alignment with the CGT.2 Furthermore, China and Singapore have joined forces with a new green finance taskforce (GFTF), aimed at scaling up green and transition financing flows between Singapore, China and eventually the EU.

As China’s climate transformation gathers momentum, including increased green bond issuance and gradual alignment with international standards, we believe it will create wider opportunities for global sustainable investors.

Source: (1) The Climate Bonds Initiative, 2023; (2) China Foreign Exchange Trade System, 2023.

