CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for CLP Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CLPHY) stock. On its company's investor relations website, CLPHY calls itself as "one of the largest investor-owned (as opposed to state-owned) power businesses in Asia Pacific."

Previously, I reviewed CLP Holdings' financial performance for the first half of 2020 with my prior August 20, 2020 article. CLPHY's latest corporate developments relating to its Hong Kong and Australian businesses caught my attention, and this has prompted me to publish an update on the company. As a reference, CLP Holdings' assets in Hong Kong and Australia account for 36% and 25% of the company's portfolio, respectively in terms of power capacity.

CLPHY's new intermediate-term development plan for its Hong Kong operations is below my expectations, and the timeline for the company's plans to seek new investment partners for its Australian business might have to be pushed backward. But these negatives are already priced into CLP Holdings' current valuations, which I deem to be fair. Therefore, I have a Neutral opinion of CLPHY stock and that means it is worthy of a Hold rating.

It is relevant to note that CLP Holdings' shares are listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market. The three-month mean daily trading values for the company's Hong Kong-listed and OTC shares were $18 million and $0.5 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. There are a number of US stockbrokers offering trading access for the Hong Kong market, such as Interactive Brokers, that readers can engage to deal in CLP Holdings' relatively more liquid Hong Kong-listed shares.

Eyes On Hong Kong Business' New Medium-Term Development Plan

CLPHY's new mid-term (2024-2028) development plan for its Hong Kong business was revealed with an announcement issued towards the end of last month.

The market's response to CLP Holdings' recent disclosure was muted. CLPHY's share price rose slightly by +1.3% from $7.75 as of November 27, 2023 (the company made the announcement on November 28 morning) to $7.85 at the end of the December 11, 2023 trading day. CLPHY's stock price also declined by -0.9% on the day of the announcement, November 28 this year.

Separately, the consensus FY 2024 and FY 2025 top line projections for CLP Holdings in Hong Kong dollar terms were revised downwards by -0.5%, and -1.0% respectively following the company's November 28, 2023 announcement regarding its intermediate-term development plan.

In its November 28, 2023 announcement, CLP Holdings noted that the 2024-2028 development plan for its Hong Kong electric utility business and the related changes to tariffs were "approved" by the "Hong Kong government."

In specific terms, CLPHY's net tariff is projected to decrease by -7.4% from HK$1.544 per kWh in 2023 to HK$1.429 per kWh in 2024. While a marginal +0.8% increase in net tariff is expected for 2025, the estimated 2025 tariff of HK$1.440 per kWh will still be -6.7% lower than 2023 levels.

Also, the new HK$52.9 billion capital expenditure target for the time period between the beginning of 2024 and the end of 2028 as outlined in its new mid-term development plan is -5.7% below the company's actual HK$56.1 billion of capital expenditures spent as part of its prior 2019-2023 development plan. As I noted in my January 23, 2020 initiation article, the company's Hong Kong utility business earns a fixed "permitted rate of return on average net fixed assets", so a larger amount of capital expenditures is positively correlated with "higher earnings" and vice-versa.

A review of the Hong Kong business development plan as detailed above makes it easy to understand CLPHY's lackluster stock price performance and the cut in CLP Holdings' consensus revenue forecasts in recent weeks.

Plans To Seek Investment Partners For Underperforming Australian Business In The Spotlight

CLP Holdings' business operations in Australia have been a weak spot for the company, but the company's potential plans to find new investors and reduce its stake in Australian businesses or projects might have to be deferred.

CLPHY reports its full financial statements on a semi-annual basis and provides business updates in the first and third quarters of the year.

With its Q3 2023 business update, CLP Holdings mentioned that its Australian business suffered from a "15% (YoY) decrease in generation volumes" for its "Mount Piper Power Station" in 9M 2023. CLPHY also noted in its latest quarterly update announcement that its operations in Australia were hurt by elevated "supply costs for sales in the customer" business sub-segment because the company was locked into electricity purchase contracts with unfavorable pricing. The company's Australia segment registered an operating loss of -HK$590 million in the first half of the year.

At the company's 1H 2023 earnings briefing in August this year, CLPHY indicated that it "would like to find partners for our investments in EnergyAustralia (the company's Australian business)", and it also noted then that it has "been in discussions with various parties" on this matter.

Subsequently in late September 2023, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC issued a press release highlighting that it "instituted proceedings in the Federal Court against EnergyAustralia for allegedly breaching the Electricity Retail Code and the Australian Consumer Law."

With an ongoing legal case with regulators, it is reasonable to assume that any plans to seek new investment partners for CLP Holdings' Australia business will have to be put on hold. Notably, there haven't been any updates on new partnerships or investments for CLPHY's Australian operations in its recent announcements after the interim results disclosure in August.

CLP Is Trading At A Fair Valuation

My analysis suggests that CLP Holdings' shares are fairly valued.

Based on valuation data obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the market is valuing CLP Holdings at consensus forward the next twelve months' normalized P/E and a dividend yield of 14.8 times and 5.2%, respectively. The three-year average P/E multiple and dividend yield for CLP Holdings were pretty close at 15.2 times and 4.8%, respectively.

Separately, CLP Holdings' P/E valuation multiple at the teens percentage level appears to be justified based on the company's consensus FY 2023-2025 EPS CAGR (+11.1%) and consensus FY 2024-2025 ROEs (10.6% and 11.0%, respectively) that are above 10%.

Closing Thoughts

I don't have a very positive view of the prospects for CLPHY's key Australian and Hong Kong businesses, so I will rule out a Buy rating for the stock. However, a Sell rating is unwarranted, as I think that its stock is at a fair valuation. As such, I have chosen to stick with a Hold rating for CLP Holdings.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.