August Non-OPEC And World Oil Production

Summary

  • August Non-OPEC oil production dropped by 71 kb/d to 51,401 kb/d. The largest decreases came from Kazakhstan, Brazil and Russia.
  • The STEO is forecasting that Canadian production will drop by 127 kb/d in September due to fires in Alberta this past summer.
  • U.S. September oil production increased by 224 kb/d to 13,236kb/d as reported in the previous post.

A guest post by Ovi

The EIA International Energy Statistics had a reporting hiatus from its May 2023 report to July 2023. They have restarted their reports with the August update. This report updates the POB reports and charts posted

