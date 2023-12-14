Justin Sullivan

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) isn't my biggest winner, but it's rising rapidly up that list after this week's rally.

I began buying AVGO shares back in April of 2017.

Those first shares were purchased at $214.36.

Since then I've averaged up several times. I bought shares in:

June of 2017 at $237.81

November of 2017 at $257.62

December of 2018 at $230.78 and $236.86

March of 2020 at $255.79

Overall, my cost basis is $234.30.

At today's price of $1089.69 I'm up 365.08%.

Broadcom is now my second largest holding, behind only Apple (AAPL), after surpassing both Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) this week.

I say all of this not to brag. I'm happy about this, but believe me, there are many people who've done much better than me with this company.

If anything, I experience more remorse than joy when I look at my AVGO stake.

With the benefit of hindsight, I wish I had bought more shares.

But, there's no changing that.

So, instead of wallowing in regret, I wanted to take the time to reflect on this trade.

At the end of the day there's two important lessons that I've learned…

One, you can't ever have a big winner if you sell too soon.

And two, it's alright to average up into high quality, long-term positions.

Greed can get in the way of the first lesson here. Fear can get in the way of the second.

Today I want to discuss the importance of overcoming those emotions on the way to true wealth and financial freedom via the stock market.

Overcoming Greed By Prioritizing Long-Term Goals

Years ago, something told me. "You can't have 10-baggers if you sell everything when it doubles."

There was a time when I would get excited about large short-term gains in the market. I'd lock them in and smirk my way to the bank. But, looking back, most of those moves result in frowns.

I've trimmed stocks like Apple, Mastercard, and Nvidia in the past…and if I hadn't, I'd be a much richer man today.

At the time, I was up big, thought the stocks were overvalued in the near-term, and tried to get cute, "rotating" into something with "better" near-term potential.

That's what I saw so many fund managers doing on CNBC.

They must be right, right?

Wrong.

Locking in 70%+ on MA back in 2018 felt great.

I was fearful that the stock would fall…and greedy, looking for gains.

But, those emotions betrayed me.

Traders cheered. And I felt like a genius at the time. But today, I'm just thankful this was a trim and not a complete liquidation because the rest of that MA stake is up triple digits since and it's one of my most cherished dividend growth positions.

Every time I look at it, I remember that trade. When I do, I'm full of regret.

As you can see below, Mastercard has beaten the pants off of the broader markets since I trimmed my stake.

Seeking Alpha

If anything, I should have been buying back then, not selling.

Lessons learned. I won't make that mistake again.

The remorse I feel every time I look at my MA shares helps me to avoid similar mistakes moving forward.

And while it's true that no one has ever gone broke by taking profits, I'd argue that it's not a great way to get rich.

And over time, I've found that trusting in the management teams of the blue chips that I own and focusing on long-term growth potential - as opposed to short-term valuation concerns - is in my best interests.

Nowadays I'm happy to ignore short-term (over)valuation fears and instead, put all of my focus on forward looking growth prospects.

God willing, I have a long-term runway ahead of my portfolio.

I'm not investing to make money in the next year or so.

I'm accumulating stocks that have the potential to pay me reliably increasing dividends for decades.

It's important to remember…blue chips have the potential to grow their EPS for years and years.

And with that in mind, I've realized that there's no need to sweat short-term spikes (as irrational as they may seem).

Long-term fundamental growth can assuage just about any valuation fears in the short-term (given enough time).

And therefore, so long as fundamental growth prospects remain in place, I don't think it makes sense to try to time the market and trade in and out of wonderful companies in the short-term.

Even if it appears that it would take several years of growth to justify a heightened cash flow multiple in the present, I'm willing to wait.

Once that hurdle is cleared, all future growth is icing on the cake.

In the meantime, I can collect the sustainably rising dividends that cash flow/EPS growth affords.

Patience doesn't come easy for most people, myself included.

But, focusing on my compounding passive income stream helps me to maintain that long-term outlook.

This was a difficult lesson to learn as someone who began their career as a value investor, but I've benefited from this patient/long-term outlook many times now.

Margin of safety is great when initially buying shares. I still think it reduces downside risk. But once I buy shares of a very high quality company, I'm not looking to trade it. I want to own it.

And that's certainly the case with Broadcom right now - even if the recent rally has caught me by surprise, pushing shares up above my fair value estimate.

The fact is, wonderful companies with top-notch talent and wide competitive moats tend to rise higher over time.

They adapt and evolve.

That's exactly what has played out over the last 5 years or so when it comes to Broadcom.

Broadcom: Ever Evolving

A decade ago this was a company making optical computer mouses and touch screen technology for smartphones/tablets.

It was a hardware pure play.

As the digital revolution occurred, AVGO shifted its focus towards semiconductors as demand for digital connectivity increased.

That was a great move…but the landscape in the tech sector changes fast.

AVGO has pivoted several times during the past decade, largely due to the aggressive nature of Hock Tan, it's CEO, and his willingness to pursue growth via M&A.

When the biggest trend in tech shifted from handsets to the cloud, Broadcom's focus changed again.

In 2018 Broadcom made the $18.9 billion acquisition of CA Technologies.

CA was a leader in the software-as-a-service space for enterprise IT solutions and this move was AVGO's first big step out of the hardware and into the software space.

A year later, AVGO bought digital security firm Symantec for approximately $10b.

Since that acquisition went through, Broadcom's sales have increased from $20.8 billion to $36.5 billion.

That's an increase of 75% (or a 12% annual CAGR).

AVGO December Company Presentation

Its margins have improved as well.

In 2018, Broadcom's gross margin was 51.5%. Its operating margin was 24.6%. Today, those two figures sit at 68.9% and 45% (on a GAAP basis), respectively.

As you can see above, on a non-GAAP basis, that gross margin figure is even higher.

Most recently, AVGO closed on the $69 billion VMware acquisition (last month).

Tan and Co. have recently raised its margin guidance for the VMware assets.

Broadcom hopes to use its M&A expertise to bring VMware's margins up to AVGO's pre-acquisition levels.

Doing so would be a boon for AVGO's profits moving forward and it looks like the plan is already in motion, with AVGO cutting more than 2,000 jobs from VMware's payroll shortly after the deal closed.

I admit, in the past, this "roll-up" strategy has spooked me.

I've worried that Broadcom's focus on aggressive M&A and cost-cutting would result in short-term gains, but potentially stifle innovation over the longer-term.

If that were the case, it would create the need for more and more M&A, resulting in a continuous capital cycle that involved rising debt and execution risk.

These concerns are why I stopped buying AVGO in 2018.

I was worried about the CA Technologies integration and the potential negative impact of AVGO's balance sheet (and therefore, its dividend growth).

Its Symantec acquisition in late 2019 added to these fears.

But, my anxiety was misplaced (and thankfully, AVGO's dividend growth story kept me in the stock).

Tan's M&A formula has worked, again and again.

As you can see, the company hasn't been overly aggressive with its recent M&A. It has been disciplined with its enhanced cash flows, quickly deleveraging and quickly putting itself in a position to make another move.

AVGO/VMWare Acquisition Presentation

Now, I think this culture actually contributes to AVGO's moat.

This company, more than most, has shown the ability to aggregate firms (both large and small) into its existing ecosystem, growing sales and margins, which is a great recipe for success.

The VMware deal should increase Broadcom's software sales up to roughly 50% of its revenue pie.

AVGO/VMWare Acquisition Presentation

Over time, that should help the company to continue to increase its margins.

That bodes well for AVGO's cash flows and therefore, its dividend.

In its VMware acquisition presentation, AVGO mentioned that its shareholder return policy remains unchanged.

As always, it will use a portion of its cash flows to pay down debt. But, that shouldn't come at the expense of investors.

AVGO December Company Presentation

AVGO recently increased its dividend by 14.1%.

That news canceled out any issues I have with the stock's valuation after its recent rally.

I'm extremely happy to hold any stock growing its dividend at a double digit clip. That's the sort of compounding that I'm focused on these days.

And moving forward, I think there's more growth to come.

I love the ability for AVGO to support secular growth trends (like data center demand and broad-scale AI integration) with its semiconductor chips while also supporting its clients needs with SaaS solutions and digital security.

Nvidia's rise to prominence was built on this dual foundation of chip design with a software platform to support applications and innovation. It appears that AVGO is attempting to follow a similar path (with broader support for its clients in the SaaS arena).

Looking at Broadcom's performance against its big-tech brethren, you'll see stellar results.

AVGO/VMWare Acquisition Presentation

And these slides come from AVGO's original VMware acquisition presentation published in May of 2022.

Since then, AVGO shares are up by another 70%.

During the trailing 12 months ago, AVGO shares are up by 90.3%.

This move comes during a year that the company has increased its earnings by 12%.

When share prices are rising faster than fundamentals are growing, it means multiples are expanding.

That's why I have short-term valuation concerns here.

But, as I said before, so long as fundamental growth trends and dividend growth trends remain in place, I'm happy to stay patient and hold throughout periods of overvaluation in the near term.

Here's why…

Valuation

Currently, Broadcom is trading with a blended price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5x attached.

That's well above its historic averages.

FAST Graphs

AVGO's 5, 10, and 15-year average P/E ratios are 15.5x, 15.1x, and 15.0x, respectively.

But, as I said, 10 and 15 years ago this was a much different company.

Hardware stocks should get a lower premium than software companies.

Their margins are lower and their products are at higher risk of becoming commoditized (especially in the chip space).

Moving forward, analysts expect to see this company generate EPS growth of 10% in 2024, 18% in 2025, and 11% in 2026.

If Wall Street is right it means that in roughly 3 years, AVGO's EPS will be in the $61.50/share range.

At today's share price of $1089, that's a forward multiple of 17.7x.

That's still elevated, but it's not a bad price at all for a blue chip SaaS name with secular AI tailwinds coming from its semiconductor operations.

Broadcom has beaten Wall Street's consensus EPS estimate during all but 2 of its quarters during the past 5 years (since it began its shift to software).

If that trend continues then its full-year 2026 EPS could be closer to $65/share than $61/share.

I should note that 6 months ago the Wall Street consensus for AVGO's 2026 EPS was just $50.62.

In just two quarters that estimate has increased by over $10/share.

If that trend remains in place and Broadcom continues to beat and raise guidance…then I think $70/share in EPS in 3 years isn't put of the question.

To get from 2023's full-year EPS total of $42.25 to $70.00 you're looking at an 18.3% CAGR.

That's not unprecedented growth for this stock.

Actually, during the past 5 and 10-year periods, AVGO's EPS growth CAGR's are 15.2% and 30.7%, respectively.

That 10-year CAGR was fielded by M&A, but I fully expect AVGO to stay active in those markets once it deleverages a bit from the VMware deal.

I don't expect to see a 30% CAGR moving forward over the long-term, but I think 15-20% is realistic given the secular trends bolstering Broadcom's largest markets.

Heck, even if you think at historical 15x multiple is fair here, it's only going to take AVGO another 3-4 years to generate enough EPS to hit that target multiple.

I think AVGO is probably worth closer to 18-20x (and potentially higher as the size of its software revenue pie slice grows).

Therefore, I'm looking at a 2-3x year waiting period for future cash flow growth to justify today's premium.

That's not bad at all.

Conclusion

M&A always comes with execution risk, but at this point in time I have complete trust in Tan's methods.

It took a while for me to sleep well with AVGO due to its aggressive M&A history, but I'm finally there.

Honestly, Tan's eventual retirement is probably the biggest risk that this stock faces; however, I have to imagine that the management team/Board of Directors has discussed a succession plan already (due to his age: 70 years old).

Looking back, I'm thankful for that 2018 Mastercard sale (and others, since) to keep me grounded and focused on the fact that despite my concerns, AVGO's fundamentals and dividend continue to trend in the right direction.

So long as the numbers support ongoing growth, I'll happily hold my shares.

This may be an overly simplified strategy, but these days, I let dividend growth be my guide.

So long as AVGO's dividend continues to grow at an acceptable pace that I believe to be sustainable (looking at its earnings and FCF payout ratios), then it's easy to sit back and watch my passive income stream compound organically.

Could AVGO's share price underperform in the short-term because of its high premium?

Certainly.

But maybe, the increased software revenues will result in a re-rating well above historical averages.

Maybe today's 25x multiple is deemed as fair moving forward and if that's the case, upside is huge.

FAST Graphs

Either way, I think I'll be fine holding this one for another 5-10 years (minimum).

Why?

Because total returns are rarely my #1 priority, anyway.

In a decade, I think Broadcom's dividend could be in the $55.00/share range.

That assumes a 10% dividend growth rate between now and 2034.

That's well below historical averages (AVGO's 10-year DGR is north of 36%).

And it's supported by what I consider to be a conservative EPS growth rate as this company matures.

If I'm right, the yield on cost on my $234.30 cost basis would be 23.5%.

That's a future that I'll patiently wait for.