Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I'm Up Over 365% On Broadcom - Here's Why I'm Not Selling

Dec. 14, 2023 6:50 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock10 Comments
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Broadcom's stock has risen rapidly, becoming my second largest holding after Apple.
  • I reflect on the importance of not selling too soon and averaging up into high-quality, long-term positions.
  • Despite short-term valuation concerns, I believe in Broadcom's growth potential and plans to hold the stock for another 5–10 years.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Broadcom Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) isn't my biggest winner, but it's rising rapidly up that list after this week's rally.

I began buying AVGO shares back in April of 2017.

Those first shares were purchased at $214.36.

Since then I've averaged


Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes

  • Access to our model portfolios
  • real-time chatroom support
  • Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library
  • Exclusive trade alerts from Nicholas Ward 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
30.84K Followers

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADC, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CARR, CME, CMI, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, DLR, ECL, ENB, ESS, FRT, SPAXX, GOOGL, HD, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, RY, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

toddprof-LMT profile picture
toddprof-LMT
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (96)
Does anyone know if Broadcom owns the public company Gen Digital (GEN) therefore Norton? Both wiki and google don't seem to spell it out exactly. Or, I'm just not getting it.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (3.15K)
Good article from a seasoned investor. I like reading your ideas Mr Nicholas :)
I'm up 110% because I averaged up quite a lot during the last downturn ( otherwise I would be close to 200% ).
Fantastic company that still has a lot of petrol in its tank.
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (5.18K)
AVGO has been one of my stars. I am a long term investor, so I am letting my chips ride ( pun intended).
M
MNBadger
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (293)
Sold 5% yesterday to better balance portfolio but a believer for the long term
Apollonian Research profile picture
Apollonian Research
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (10)
Nice article, I do recommend reviewing the style though as I found it a bit difficult to read one-liners. Maybe thats just me though.
p
pdrozin
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (2.24K)
In at $182.90 and not planning to sell for the moment. I believe this company still has substantial runway before it leaves the growth category.
e
extramoney
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (676)
I'm up 282%, never added to it, don't plan to ever sell it, & will continue to enjoy the nice big dividend it's paying me.
F
Fun_in_, the_Sun
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (246)
Plenty of growth left in this stock, holding and collecting an ever increasing dividend.
Wapiti19 profile picture
Wapiti19
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (2.47K)
Mehhhh….
A
AlterEgoEU
Today, 6:58 AM
Comments (437)
Nice, I am up over 400% and going to sell all.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.