November 2023 Passive Income - 6 Dividend Raises

November 2023 Passive Income Update

3 sources of passive Income

$365.35 from dividends

1 stock/unit dripped in November

Trailing 12 Month Portfolio Return -0.69%

S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +13.84% for December 2023

S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +4.50% December 13, 2023

We see some significant underperformance. It's unfortunate, but let's be honest, the market is getting carried by just a small amount of companies. As interest rates level off, the portfolio should perform better. Luckily, the dividend increases keep coming, though.

Alright, Let's Get To Our November 2023 Passive Income

Raises/Cuts

Oh, yes, there were raises this month!

Suncor (SU) - Raised theirs 4.8%, adding $43 to our forward income

Raised theirs 4.8%, adding $43 to our forward income Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCTF) announced a 25% rise, adding $29.54 to our forward income

(OTCPK:ANCTF) announced a 25% rise, adding $29.54 to our forward income Enbridge (ENB) Boosted theirs 3.1%, adding $35.20 to our yearly dividends

(ENB) Boosted theirs 3.1%, adding $35.20 to our yearly dividends TD Bank (TD) increased their div. by 6.3%, adding $30.48

(TD) increased their div. by 6.3%, adding $30.48 Disney (DIS) reinstated their dividend. Will this be semi-annually? Who knows, but right now, $0.30 per share is coming our way. Adding $18.30

(DIS) reinstated their dividend. Will this be semi-annually? Who knows, but right now, $0.30 per share is coming our way. Adding $18.30 National Bank grew theirs by 4%, adding a monster $2.08

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2023 - $194.96

Gotta love months like this. Couche-Tard is an absolute monster. One I would easily be over 100% on if I didn't keep adding to our position as well.

November 2023 Dividend Income

8 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks Nov 2022 Income Nov 2023 Income National Bank of Canada 154.56 (1 Drip) 13.26 Costco CDR 0 1.85 Texas Instruments - USD 32.24 46.80 Air Products - USD 74.52 80.50 Procter & Gamble - USD 31.05 31.98 AbbVie - USD 98.70 103.60 General Mills - USD 78.84 87.32 (1 Drip) Totals 469.91 365.31 Click to enlarge

1 stock/unit Dripped in November.

These months continue to be laggards. It's all good, slowly, but surely it will come back up. We got our first payment from Costco (COST). Man, what a stock, I've held it for just over a month, and it's up like 15%. These low yielders continue to stick out in the portfolio, make sure you hold some of them as well.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $2.36 to our forward income…

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $1000.00

1k a month, very nice!

Solar Panel Income

In October (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 374 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One (OTCPK:HRNNF) deposited $103.16 into our chequing account this month.

Last September, the system generated $122.73, so we came out slightly behind once again.

Total Income for 2023 - $2,039.98

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost --- $32,396.46

Total Income Received --- $14,212.27

Amount to Break even -- $18,184.19

Winters coming…

Total November 2023 Passive Income - $1,468.51

November 2022 Passive Income - $1,592.64

A little behind, but that's to be expected with a lower dividend income.

Totals For 2023

Dividends Year To Date Total - $8,164.49

Other Passive Income Year to date - $13,803.82

Total Passive Income for 2023 - $21,968.31

Year End Goal - $26,000 (84.49%)

Always nice seeing these totals go up, but with 4k to go, clearly, I'll be short of the goal. Love how the portfolio is changing, though. It should benefit us in the future.

November Stock Purchases

AP.UN - Allied Properties REIT (AP.UN:CA) - High risk, high reward play. I think this company is severely undervalued. After selling all our REITs last year, I thought now was a good time to get back in. Interest rates should stop their huge incline and should stay flat or possibly go down next year as mortgages come due. The company has a lot of debt but sold their data centre portfolio for 1.3 billion. These proceeds will be used to pay down debt and also give a special dividend to unit holders in January. RBC gives allied a fair value of $31.25, and it's trading at almost half of that. It offers a monster yield and even increased it this year.

We bought 280 shares at $17.61 per share.

This purchase adds $504 in forward dividends. =)

BAM - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - We added to our BAM position once again this month. Great company and one I definitely want to grow our holdings in. Last month, we bought 26 shares at $42.88 per share.

Adding $33.28 in forward income

Overall, we added $537.28 in future dividend income. A huge jump, let's see how it plays out.

Total added forward dividend income from purchases in 2023 - $1,568.68

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to tear things up, up 20% year-over-year compared to last month. If BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF gets approved, get ready for it to pop even more.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 0 more units of XAW ETF (XAW:CA).

Questrade is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

We didn't buy any XAW this month.

November 2023 Passive Income Conclusion

While the income is lower, we put a lot of cash to work for us. Overall, things keep growing slowly but surely. How was your month?

