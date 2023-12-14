Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alphabet: Gemini Demo Controversy Overshadows Bigger Problems

Dec. 14, 2023 7:22 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet's controversial Gemini demo was a reflection of the company's current state of business.
  • The company continues to lag behind its rivals with product launches, innovation, entry into new markets, and efficiency initiatives.
  • The good news is that all these flaws are already priced in, and most of them are fixable.
  • Trading at a 20x P/E multiple over 2024 earnings, Alphabet stands nearly 23% below its historical average, and is far from big-tech leaders in Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.
  • With plenty of room for upside and improvement, combined with an undemanding valuation, I reiterate Alphabet as a Buy.

Tech

400tmax

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is probably one of the most intriguing investments among big tech, trading at a significantly low valuation compared to the rest of the group.

However, it seems that the company's management continues to pile one mistake

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.63K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, META, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.