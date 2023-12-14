Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GUT: The Premium That Refuses To Die

Dec. 14, 2023 7:54 AM ET Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The utilities sector faced a tough year in 2023, contrary to its usual defensive nature during economic downturns.
  • GUT displays an extremely high premium to its net asset value (NAV), currently at 109.3%. This high premium remains despite changes in the utilities sector and interest rate landscape.
  • Rising treasury yields offer returns above 5%, making investments in utilities or high-premium CEFs like GUT less appealing compared to alternative options.
  • There's a substantial risk for investors if the fund were to liquidate suddenly, potentially leading to significant losses due to the unsustainability of the current premium.
  • The fund is utilizing a high amount of ROC, and its NAV has been steadily decreasing.

Thesis

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is an equities closed end fund. We covered the name at the beginning of the year, when we put into balance the fund's high premium with the market's propensity to migrate towards

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Comments

