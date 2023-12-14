Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Delivers Bullish Shock To Investors, All-In Trade On Significant 2024 Rate Cuts

Dec. 14, 2023 8:18 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)3 Comments
Summary

  • The S&P 500 jumps to its highest point in nearly two years after the Federal Reserve indicates rate cuts in 2024.
  • FOMC participants lower inflation estimates for 2023 and increase GDP expansion projections, suggesting positive economic trends.
  • Traders anticipate more rate cuts than the Fed's projections, leading to a major paradigm shift in macro and a reevaluation of asset valuations.
  • Following the implicit confirmation that my previous reasoning was correct, I double-down on my bullish S&P 500 projections, raising the TP for EOY 2024 to ~5,300 points.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Speaks At The 2023 Centennial Conference

Chip Somodevilla

The Wall Street benchmark index S&P 500 (SP500) jumped aggressively (+1.4%) to its highest point in nearly two years after the Federal Reserve and chair Jay Powell's gave quite explicit indication that the US central bank intends to start

This article was written by

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

T
1TurboTrader
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (572)
I called it months ago! And I called first cut in March, ole Joey needs. A good economy Bill C won on the slogan it’s the economy stoopid. They’d never forget that. They’ll drop that rate however they have to and if they are successful they’ll run it right back up after. For 4 more years of O policy. Remember all the housing defaults under O the big short . Well we have the same thing now starting. What may backfire
On them
Is that if people think rates will drop soon they won’t buy. And that could cause a housing recession.
It’s not when rates are going up people don’t buy they jump to buy before rates climb even higher. It’s when rates are predicted to drop they stop buying because they think they can get a much better rate in 3 months. So rate drops could slow the housing market.

But the big problem we are going to see is people over spending on buy now pay later credit for this Christmas . That’s gonna put the US consumer in deep debt.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (2.43K)
You know the old expression “Don’t fight the fed” coined by the late Marty Zweig. When they are raising rates stay out. When they are lowering jump in with both feet. I feel sorry for those that didn’t see this extraordinary rally coming and stayed in cash. You missed a massive opportunity
