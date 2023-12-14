Fed Delivers Bullish Shock To Investors, All-In Trade On Significant 2024 Rate Cuts

Chip Somodevilla

The Wall Street benchmark index S&P 500 (SP500) jumped aggressively (+1.4%) to its highest point in nearly two years after the Federal Reserve and chair Jay Powell's gave quite explicit indication that the US central bank intends to start cutting the funds rate in 2024. In fact, markets were arguably quite surprised to see that new forecasts from the U.S. central bankers now project a cut of about 75 basis points next year.

While markets reacted euphoric to the news, I was not very surprised, as in an article written about a months ago, I argued:

I am optimistic about the inflation and interest rate backdrop for the upcoming year, expecting the first rate cut by the Fed to be delivered already in 1H 2024

concluding

With earnings expanding only slightly below double-digit rates YoY, and interest rates likely to fall below 4% on below 2% YoY CPI, I argue the US equity benchmark should be reasonable priced at a 21x multiple.

That said, following the implicit confirmation that my previous reasoning was correct, I double-down on my bullish S&P 500 projections, raising the TP for EOY 2024 to ~5,300 points.

The Fed's Dovish Pivot Is Finally Here

At 8 p.m. on December 13, the FOMC participants revealed there economic projections for EOY 2023 and beyond, surprising markets with a clearly dovish pivot. Specifically, I point out that participants have notably lowered their projections for 2023 EOY inflation estimates compared to the same assessment made in September. The consensus of the FOMC members now projects inflation to fall somewhere between 2.8-2.9% YoY, down from 3.2-3.4 previously.

FOMC projections Dec 2023

Meanwhile, respective projections for GDP expansion jumped aggressively, from about 2.1% YoY estimated in September to 2.6% currently.

FOMC projections Dec 2023

Needless to say, the above developments -- falling inflation and expanding growth -- suggest picture book economic trends (real economic growth). And the argument for a "Hard Landing" now looks close to ridiculous, in my opinion.

On the backdrop of expanding economic growth and contracting inflation, FOMC participants have materially revised their outlook for 2024 rate expectations. Consensus now sees about ~75 basis points next year, which compares to only ~25 basis point of cuts expected in September! This is a notable dynamic that materialized in less than 3 months, and investors are right to take note. If the current dynamic of "dovish pivot" extrapolates, the Fed is likely well on track to cut at a similar fast pace as compared to how fast the central bank raised rates through the past 24 months.

FOMC projections Dec 2023

While the FOMC is starting to position for a dovish pivot, lagging trader's expectations, markets are again one step ahead. Notably, I point out that according to the CME fed funds tracker, traders now expect 150 basis point worth of cuts to be materialized by 2024 EOY, bringing rates to about 3.75%.

CME

Personally, I think markets are right to anticipate accelerate cuts vs. the Fed's projections. In fact, I point out that if the Fed's projection on inflation is correct, namely that price growth is slowing to below 3% YoY, then a 4.5% funds rate would project a likely greater than 150 basis point real spread for deferred consumption -- way too much for a developed economy like the U.S., in my opinion.

Investor Takeaway

Following the FOMC projection release on 13 December, traders went all-in to price six cuts worth of 25 basis points each for 2024, suggesting rates could fall to about 3.5%. This is a major paradigm shift in macro, and investors are right to reprice valuations across asset classes, notably bonds and equities. Specifically for equities, I am confirmed in my bullish projection that the S&P 500 is poised to close the 2024 with positive returns. Specifically, with earnings growing at nearly double-digit rates year over year and interest rates projected to dip towards 3.5% based on a CPI below 2% year over year, I posit that the US equity benchmark should reasonably be priced around a 23x multiple. Considering that the past 5-year average sits at approximately 25x P/E, my projection remains conservative. Adding to this rationale, assuming FY 2024 earnings around 230 (aligned with consensus), it leads to a base case target price for the S&P 500 of about 5,300. A "Buy" recommendation for equities.