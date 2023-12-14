Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express: Big Apple Card Opportunity

Dec. 14, 2023 8:25 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP) StockAAPL, GS, MA, V4 Comments
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
394 Followers

Summary

  • American Express has the potential to acquire the Apple Card partnership from Goldman Sachs, which would open up card spend from the key demographic of Gen Z.
  • The partnership would align Amex with a younger, tech-oriented consumer base and leverage its appeal among millennials and Gen Z.
  • The potential partnership could add billions of dollars to Amex's market cap and could significantly increase its net income.
  • Even without the partnership, the stock appears undervalued.

Apple Store and customers in IFC shopping mall, Hongkong

Nikada

Investment Thesis

The American Express (NYSE:AXP) potential pickup of the Apple (AAPL) Card partnership from Goldman Sachs (GS) represents a pivotal opportunity for the credit card company, especially as Goldman Sachs' retreats from consumer finance given

This article was written by

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
394 Followers
Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Peter Jaworowski profile picture
Peter Jaworowski
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (2.53K)
This is an interesting idea. Thanks for the article and to add to another comment here I could definitely see Warren Buffet having a say as he's a major shareholder of both.
T
TDESQ
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (359)
I believe Uncle Warren will be consulted on this one
o
ocbearclaw
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (1.41K)
Is this just speculation? GS couldn’t make it work, why should American Express risk being railroaded by Apple’s terms?
Equityhigher profile picture
Equityhigher
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (489)
Almost anywhere AMEX is accepted. I have one for last 20 years and never the merchant saying not accepted. Who knows, AMEX could offer a new product that more aligns with visa/ Mastercard format. Heck Discover never had a problem as well. I also frequently use Apple Pay and the convenience is fantastic. So seems to be a possible marriage (or at least engagement) for the long haul.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.