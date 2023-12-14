Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
K92 Mining: Too Cheap To Ignore

Dec. 14, 2023 8:37 AM ET
Summary

  • K92 Mining's resource estimate for its Kora and Judd deposits exceeded my expectations, reaching ~7.1 million gold-equivalent ounces.
  • Importantly, the company achieved this resource growth with minimal share dilution, increasing its GEOs per share, yet the stock has barely moved since the news.
  • With this being an exploration story sector-wide, a top-3 growth story & with K92 set to be the lowest-cost producer sector-wide, the stock is dirt-cheap at ~0.40x P/NAV.

Feingold gießen

CinemaHopeDesign

K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) released an update resource estimate for its Kora and Judd deposits at its Kainantu Mine (effective date September 12th, 2023), and the results exceeded my expectations. As noted in a previous update in June 2023, I expected to see resource

Comments (8)

BeaBaggage
BeaBaggage
Today, 9:47 AM
Great update long $KNTNF w basis now around 3.80US trading around my core in the crazy volatility lately, a long term core holding for me. The history and images are fascinating color which you always provide as the best mining analyst out there. You work in other opportunities has also proven stellar some of which is shared here for your followers.
$LUGDF should really buy K-92 with $NEM blessing as NEM controls now (32% plus stream acquired in the Newcrest merger) ; giving Newmont three of the 4 monster mines in PNG. Lihir, Wafi Golpu where MOU is approved (JV w $HMY) and then K-92. Politics there are shaping up well w locals on board and Barricks Porgera finally set to open. NEM even set up a regional office and listed on the PNG stock exchange. Wafi seems to be progressing and Newcrest's development/capex in Lihir will be paying off for them.

With gold getting attention 2024 looks like an interesting year for miners and if their share prices get legs guessing M&A heats up. Many 'bargains'. Thanx again Taylor and the cats. 🐈🐈 Bea
E
Effen
Today, 9:07 AM
Thanks for an update on my second largest equity holding. My cost is $1.65/share. I already have too much KNTNF, but I was tempted to add more at well under $4 a few moths ago. Management never disappoints and there seems to be no end of targets to drill.
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 9:18 AM
Hi Effen,

Thanks for reading and incredible cost here. I got a chunk of shares under $3.50, but wish I had a cost basis under US$2.00 like you. Good luck with your position. Agreed on open-ended exploration upside, it's very similar to Osisko Mining where there's tons to test, but the main deposit is so rich they are hard-pressed to take drills off it and take time to step-out. Should be exciting to see what we get out of new targets (next year) and Kora Deeps later this month.
E
Europa 2.0
Today, 9:00 AM
Hello,
thanks for your evaluation!
What are your assessment of MKRCF - Manuka Resources Limited?
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 9:20 AM
Hi Europa

Thanks for reading. I don't really follow that one since I don't trade the ASX, sorry I can't help.
Prati Management
Prati Management
Today, 8:44 AM
Great article - thanks Taylor! I loaded up on this one. Your work and analysis continue to be outstanding and the best in the space for any platform.
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 8:46 AM
Hi Richard,

Thanks for the kind words & thanks for reading, means a lot coming from someone as successful as yourself with significant experience in the industry. Happy Holidays if we don't chat before then!
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 8:40 AM
