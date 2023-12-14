Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Powell Spikes The Punch Bowl - The Implications

Dec. 14, 2023 8:30 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI9 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed is now forecasting three rate cuts of 25 basis points each next year, a significant pivot from previous projections.
  • The market has been leading the Fed in terms of rate cut expectations, with the first rate cut expected in March.
  • The shift in rate cut expectations is not due to economic distress but rather success in seeing inflation decline to target.
Christmas Punch

dsmoulton/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday, I made a horribly inaccurate assumption. Considering the Fed's long-held concern about rising risk asset prices loosening financial conditions, I thought Chairman Powell would surely look to pull the punch bowl away from investors by pushing back on

Comments (9)

A
AZ BOY
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (1.3K)
FED is trapped.... Treasury says lower rates, no one wants our debt and rates are too high... So we will have a re-inflation of CPI etc. and how it ends ??
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (573)
Nope Joey needs everyone to have a new pair of shoes for November 24! That’s the ticket. Damage to the economy be damned it’s gonna be good for NOV. It’s already being propped up w buy now pay later. And expect them to push floating rate mortgages again because whet woukd you do if you saw lower rates coming soon? Would you buy now? Nope you’d wait for the lower rates . Which could cause a stall in buying if they don’t get people into variable rate mortgages . Defaults on homes have been starting to happen and if there’s no buyers well actually start to see it because they won’t get absorbed pre foreclosure as they have been Auto loan defaults same thing. Beware ! Could go awry.
Mark Fern profile picture
Mark Fern
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (8)
Love the headline!
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (2.58K)
@Lawrence Fuller this is the best you can do at being wrong ?!?!
d
dryflyfever
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (28)
@Lawrence Fuller I have learned so much following you the past 18 months or so and thank you for the education.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (7.12K)
@dryflyfever Thanks, appreciate that.
N
Niente
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (578)
The FED finally admitted that inflation reduction had more to do with Supply catch up after Covid 19 rather than cooling Demand. They admitted they were suprised to see Economic and Labour market continued strenght coupled with inflaion reduction (I was not ,since I have always stated that this was a Supply shortfall caused inflation). The other main point I have been making is that they should be looking at MoM inflation (CPI, PCE, PPI) and NOT YoY numbers otherwise they will always be behind the curve as YoY inflation is history and it takes time to go down. When they will realize they should be looking at MoM inflation, which is at ZERO, heading into deflation, and they will start cutting rates I will be able to say that they have finally taken the right decision
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (479)
@Niente except MoM core inflation is not zero, it's 0.3%, and has been fairly sticky.

If it really was all supply driven, and by implication the rate increases were totally unnecessary, are u saying they have had no impact? To either inflation or the economy? That's a very bold claim to make.

As usual the effects of monetary policy are so lagged that ppl call for victory just before the bottom falls out.

I think the Fed will be forced to slash rates in 2024 even though core inflation is still at 4%
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (692)
@Niente If you believe inflation had nothing to do with the $8 trillion in QE funny money sloshing around in our economy, would you be OK with the Fed pulling it all back out next year???
