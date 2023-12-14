Powell Spikes The Punch Bowl - The Implications

dsmoulton/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday, I made a horribly inaccurate assumption. Considering the Fed's long-held concern about rising risk asset prices loosening financial conditions, I thought Chairman Powell would surely look to pull the punch bowl away from investors by pushing back on rate cut expectations. I also indicated that it would be difficult to do, especially after his failed attempt two weeks ago, given the progress we have made towards a soft landing. I was wrong. Powell didn't pull the punch bowl. Instead, he spiked it! Stocks soared, led by a 3.3% surge in the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks. The Dow Jones Industrials hit an all-time high. The dollar sank, and bonds rallied with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below 4%.

Finviz

At the conclusion of the Fed's last meeting of the year, the updated dot plot indicates that officials are now forecasting three rate cuts of 25 basis points each next year. Each dot represents a forecast from one member of the board. This is a huge pivot from September when the projection was for one more rate hike this year to be followed by two rate cuts of 25 basis points each next year. That pivot was the catalyst to yesterday's rally.

Bloomberg

I have been pounding the table for months on the most important aspect of monetary policy that most of my fellow market strategists have failed to acknowledge, which is that policy works with a lag IN BOTH DIRECTIONS. The Fed was admittedly too slow in raising rates to head off inflation, and it received ample and deserving criticism for it. Chairman Powell does not want to make the same mistake twice by waiting too long to reduce rates. This is why I projected that we would see rate cuts come sooner and to lower levels than expected rather than 'higher for longer." The first should come in March with one every meeting afterwards, lowering the rate below 4% by year end, which will be close to neutral.

Chairman Powell did not affirm my outlook, but he did point out that short-term rates need to come down well in advance of reaching the inflation objective of 2%. Additionally, this Fed likes to move gradually, so pivoting from one more hike and two cuts to no more hikes and three cuts is a monster pivot in policy. There is no way Chairman Powell would lay all his cards on the table with a more rapid easing, but the market is doing it for him, as it did a month ago by starting to price in three rate cuts. The market has been leading the Fed and not the other way around.

Seeking Alpha

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, expectations are now for the first rate cut to come in March with five more that lower the benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4% from its current 5.25% to 5.5%. This shift in expectations is not coming due to economic distress, but success in seeing the rate of inflation decline to target, while also sustaining the economic expansion. I think this is right on target.

CME

The most important implication from yesterday's events is not necessarily a good one in that everyone is now seemingly at the party. Not only are they at the party, but they are double fisting after Chairman Powell spiked the punch bowl. This does not alter the bullish stance I have held all year long, but it does mean there are far fewer investors to join the party, which obviously reduces the potential for forward returns in the near term.

The pessimism that plagued our markets just six weeks ago has flipped to excitement, if not euphoria, with the equal-weighted S&P 500 roaring more than 16% to a new high for the year. This has short-term technical indicators waving the red flag of caution. I wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback, if not a pause, to digest these mammoth gains. But it no way dampers my outlook for new all-time highs in 2024, because the $6 trillion that has poured into money market funds, chasing 5% returns, is going to be looking for someplace to go when the Fed starts cutting interest rates as soon as March of next year.