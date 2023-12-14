Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carlisle's New Vision 2030 Guidance Leaves Me Puzzled

Summary

  • Carlisle Companies has generated strong returns for investors, but the recent Vision 2030 Investor Day presentation has left me confused.
  • The company's targets for 2030 include adjusted EPS of $40+, ROIC of 25%+, and organic revenue growth of 5%+ annually.
  • I believe that Carlisle may be sandbagging investors with its presentation and have concerns about the achievability of the targets and management's credibility.
  • I downgrade Carlisle to a hold and continue to hold my shares.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has been an excellent success for my portfolio, generating total returns of 46% since I bought and initiated coverage in April. In this article I showed my rational for

'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (10.86K)
Thank you for the kind shoutout!

Let's see where CSL takes us! :-)
