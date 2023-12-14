Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HF Sinclair Remains A 'Hold', Despite Its Strong Business Performance

Summary

  • HF Sinclair has strong business performance thanks to high refining margins amid the tightening of the global market of oil products caused by the Ukrainian crisis.
  • The stock is trading at only 5.3 times its expected earnings this year.
  • However, earnings per share are expected to decrease in the upcoming years, and the boom in clean energy projects poses a risk for refiners.

In early October, I rated HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) as a "hold", as its strong business performance and its exceptionally low price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4 back then were offset by the risks related to the high cyclicality of the

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 11:10 AM
How did you neglect to cite recent acquisition of the 45% of hi yielding HEP that Dino didnt previously own. HEP is now a wholly owned pipeline and storage entity within Dino. Now, room to raise dividend substantially. DINO is a BUT
