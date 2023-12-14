Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Stocks To Help Build Your Dividend Income In 2024

Dec. 14, 2023 5:00 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN), OCSL2 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Main Street Capital and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp are two great stocks for building a dividend snowball in 2024.
  • MAIN offers a growing monthly dividend and has a well-diversified portfolio with a focus on first-lien loans.
  • OCSL pays a quarterly dividend and has steadily increased its distributions over the years, and has materially improved since being taken over.
  • Both are investment grade rated and have strong balance sheets with well-laddered debt maturities and ample liquidity going into 2024.

The gold dollar in christmas crystal ball and gift box for business or holiday concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With the most wonderful time of the year upon us it's only right I talk about building your dividend snowball going into 2024. When you think of Christmas, you think of lights, gifts, family & friends, and snow. Of course, that's all dependent on

I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (186)
the premium discount is too high, you want to wait is go low to $30.
wonder why you sugg us to buy it?
B
BOB 135524
Today, 5:11 PM
Comments (246)
oak tree overrated! look at recent stock price vis a vis MAIN.
