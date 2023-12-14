QQQ: Taking Profits After A 52% YTD Gain Is The Prudent Play

shih-wei

Chair Powell delivered an early Christmas present for the stock market bulls. Equities soared as the Fed decisively pivoted from focusing on rate hikes to seeing three cuts in 2024. The rates market expects about 134 basis points of easing now through December next year. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new highs post-FOMC today, the Invesco Nasdaq 100 Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), up 1.3% on Fed Day, is within earshot of climbing above its November 2021 peak.

I have a hold rating on QQQ. I see its valuation to the expensive side following a 17% bounce off its late-October low. Moreover, rate cuts next year could result in money flowing more toward cyclicals which have lagged badly in 2023.

Post Fed, 134 Basis Points of Rate Cuts Priced Into 2024

CME FedWatch Tool

QQQ Up a Massive 52.3% in 2023 (Total Return), Best Year Since 2009

For background, QQQ is a fund based on the Nasdaq 100 Index. The fund will, under most circumstances, consist of all of the stocks in the index. The index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market based on market capitalization. The fund and the Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually, per Invesco.

Ranked number 1 in its ETF Sub Class, QQQ is a large ETF with more than $220 billion in assets under management and it pays a small 0.54% dividend yield as of December 12, 2023. Share-price momentum has been very strong in recent months, earning the fund an A+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha on that factor. With a low 0.20% annual expense ratio, it’s also inexpensive to own for long-term investors. Liquidity is extraordinarily strong with QQQ, averaging more than 48 million shares traded daily and a 30-day median bid/ask spread very close to zero basis points, according to the issuer. QQQ is not without its bouts of volatility, though, evidenced by a C- Risk grade.

Digging into the portfolio, QQQ is focused on US mega caps. It has just 9% exposure to the value style while only 11% of the allocation is considered mid-cap (no small-cap exposure). So, the ETF has performed very well as the Magnificent Seven US stocks have powered equities higher close to fresh all-time highs as we approach the end of the year. As it stands, QQQ now trades at an elevated 25.6 times forecast earnings over the next 12 months, according to Koyfin Charts – that's not wildly pricey, but significantly above the low 20s P/E seen last year.

QQQ: Not an Extreme Historical Forward Price-to-Earnings Multiple

Koyfin Charts

QQQ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

What makes me a bit cautious on QQQ going into the new year is that we have seen flips in sectors and styles in and out of favor when the calendar turns. QQQ is more than half invested in the Information Technology sector with significant exposure to other TMT names in the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary areas.

Less than 1% is invested in the cyclical and economically sensitive Financials and Energy sectors. Should we see yet another growth/value preference swing, QQQ would underperform in 2024. Investors were clearly underweight growth and tech coming into 2023, but this year’s significant 52% total return on QQQ more than makes up for that initial positioning imbalance in my view.

QQQ: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Growth Beating Value by 31ppt in 2023, Major Year-to-Year Swings Lately

BofA Global Research

Goldman Note: Scanning the Growth vs Value Trade

Goldman Sachs

Growth & Value Forward Earnings Multiples: The Gap Has Closed From 2021

Yardeni Research

Seasonally, QQQ tends to struggle through early March. In the last 20 years, December has featured a modest gain while January and February are collectively up about half the time with likewise muted returns. We sometimes see turns in relative strength action when the calendar flips to a new year, so while the next two weeks are a usually bullish stretch for the stock market as a whole, taking some profits on the Qs here could be a prudent move.

QQQ: Lackluster Early-Year Returns Historically Seen

The Technical Take

QQQ is a stone’s throw from all-time highs. Notice in the chart below that the August through late October period now appears as a classic bull flag. The RSI momentum oscillator held the 30 level as price notched new lows, so there was no agreement between price and momentum during that dip. Moreover, the ETF held its rising 200-day moving average while holding the August 2022 rebound high as key support.

I see the current price as a natural spot for a pause as the final buyers from late 2021 have their chance to sell at breakeven. Additionally, the RSI is up near overbought levels – that in itself does not warrant a short position, but some back and filling given the near 20% rally off the October nadir seems reasonable. Also take a look at the volume by price indicator on the left side of the graph – there’s an ample amount of shares traded under today’s price, so pullbacks will likely be seen as buying opportunities.

Overall, the chart is constructive from a long-term point of view, but as QQQ makes a run at all-time highs, tempering expectations into 2024 and keeping some dry powder given the robust rally in the last 8 weeks looks like the proper play.

QQQ: A Pause at the All-Time High A Key Risk

Here’s another view – this time of the Nasdaq Composite from Stephen Suttmeier at BofA. He notes that COMPQ has a more outright bullish structure given a cup and handle pattern, with an upside target to 18,700 before it’s all said and done.

Suttmeier BofA Sees a Bullish Cup and Handle Pattern, 25-30% Upside

BofA Global Research

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on QQQ. I see its valuation as historically modestly stretched while the technicals have likewise hit near-term overbought levels. I would rather be overweight in more cyclical and cheaper slices of the global stock market as we head into 2024.