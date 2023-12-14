Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Taking Profits After A 52% YTD Gain Is The Prudent Play

Summary

  • The Fed finally made a clear pivot in Wednesday's FOMC announcement and Chair Powell's press conference.
  • QQQ, up 52% in 2023, is on pace for its best year since 2009, and I assert that taking profits before year-end could be the right move.
  • The fund does not have an extreme valuation, but technicals suggest a possible short-term pause at its late-2021 highs.
Chair Powell delivered an early Christmas present for the stock market bulls. Equities soared as the Fed decisively pivoted from focusing on rate hikes to seeing three cuts in 2024. The rates market expects about 134 basis points of easing now through

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Article Update Today, 12:17 PM
This is a bit of a corollary/update article to a previous look at JEPQ & QQQ:
seekingalpha.com/...
He in no way pivoted. Analysts are wrong
Seems like sensible advice. You are not saying to sell despite the increase this year but that there are other cyclicals that offer more upside, which we have clearly seen in the last few weeks once it became clear rates had indeed peaked. I have a tiny holding in QQQ and am DCA it hoping that it’s price will go down so I can start buying at more attractive valuations but if not ensuring I’m still adding to QQQ. If I had a big holding now I would put on hold as well.
What about the Quant Rating? :)
it's really important that you take profits on every 50% gain that way you can pay the government 20%...........
@ghrelin Unless it is a retirement account
I don't buy indexes so ... won't trim anything. I'll let my winners fly, I'll initiate new positions when bargains arise and I'll add to my existing ones on weakness. GLTA
