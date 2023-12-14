Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newpark Resources: Short-Term Not A Lot To Gain, Long-Term Still Appealing

Dec. 14, 2023 11:25 AM ETNewpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Stock
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
878 Followers

Summary

  • Newpark Resources, Inc.'s share price has increased by over 80% in the last 12 months due to strong operational performances and growth in Industrial Solutions.
  • The company operates in the oil and gas industry and has a well-diversified global footprint, positioning itself as a global partner for entities engaged in E&P activities.
  • While there are risks associated with the oil and gas sector and increasing focus on renewables, there is still value in investing in and holding shares in businesses like NR.

Oil pipeline in industrial district with factories at dusk

spooh

Investment Rundown

In the last 12 months, the share price of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has run up very impressively at over 80% so far. This appreciation in value seems to have been caused by continued strong operational performances, as

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
878 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.