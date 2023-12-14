OILK: Oil Is A Useful Hedge Against Year Ahead Uncertainties

Torsten Asmus

It’s been a choppy year for oil in 2022/2023, and looking ahead to 2024, the only certainty continues to be more uncertainty. Unlike in prior years, when the global economy remained surprisingly resilient through a series of aggressive rate cuts, oil demand is now the major overhang. Growth data hasn’t yet turned meaningfully lower in the US, but there are real signs of an emerging slowdown; perhaps even more importantly, China is finding itself in the midst of a particularly serious ‘balance sheet recession’ with no quick fix in sight. With no more post-COVID re-opening tailwind as well, market concerns about the demand side seem warranted.

The offset is on the supply side, where geopolitical risk is top of mind. For now, the market seems too sanguine on risks from ongoing Middle East conflicts, so a geopolitical premium could well return if we see signs of escalation. Ditto for the other major ‘hot’ war in Russia-Ukraine and potentially even the ‘cold’ one between the US and China. In any case, the recent oil price retracement below the OPEC+ defined $80-100/bbl range leaves room for more upside than downside surprises in the coming year.

Given the risk/reward, there’s value in using low-cost oil ETFs like the ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) as a portfolio hedging tool, particularly with its futures portfolio poised to benefit from a positive roll yield in the likely event that currently depressed time spreads (i.e., the difference between longer and shorter-dated contracts) normalize higher.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Overview - A Reasonably Priced Oil Futures Vehicle

The US-listed ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index, a basket of three separate WTI Crude Oil futures contracts. The roll schedule (i.e., trading an expiring futures contract for another longer-dated futures contract down the curve) is split across monthly and annual timelines (June and December), with weights rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. Note that OILK tracks oil futures rather than the underlying WTI crude, so performance will deviate from spot prices over time.

Per its latest factsheet, the ETF maintains $137m of net assets and charges an expense ratio of 0.7% (mainly management fees). Comparably sized ETF options like the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) set a higher expense ratio at ~1.0%, though the largest and most liquid spot tracker, The United States Oil Fund (USO), has a slightly lower fee structure at 0.6%.

The fund portfolio is invested in three contracts, the February 2024, May 2024, and November 2024 WTI crude oil futures contracts, all via a wholly owned subsidiary (ProShares Cayman Crude Oil Strategy Portfolio). Offsetting the oil exposure is, per ProShares’ latest annual report, a mix of collateral spanning ~5% yielding repurchase agreements with several major banks (Bank of America (BAC), Barclays Capital (BCS), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), and ING Financial (ING)).

As commodities tend to be poor long-term ‘buy and hold’ investments, OILK’s poor NAV performance since inception in 2016 (-0.6% annualized) is hardly surprising. That said, oil can pay off as a tactical play – the post-COVID performance, for instance, has been particularly strong at +44.3% annualized. Perhaps the more relevant metric, though, is the tracking error relative to its oil futures benchmarks (the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Excess Return Index and the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex), which has narrowed significantly over the last three years (after accounting for expenses).

Demand Concerns Outweigh OPEC+ Supply Discipline

The tone from the latest OPEC+ meeting was balanced, reinforcing the view that the organization is unlikely to push for levels above $100/bbl into 2024. This makes sense, given the higher demand elasticity of oil today – a result of both a substitution effect with alternative energy sources, as well as from households and businesses scaling back on demand when oil prices get too high (as we saw over the last year). In tandem, there’s been encouraging discipline from Saudi Arabia and Russia with regard to production, with consistent messaging around extended supply cuts beyond Q1 next year. Assuming Saudi’s track record of following through with their pledges holds true this time around as well, a base case assumption of OPEC+ voluntary cuts for Q1 and Q2 2024 makes sense here. Even if oil prices dip below the OPEC+ corridor in the meantime, there’s added support for WTI from the US government’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, keeping an oil price ‘put’ in play.

Yet, oil prices have dipped below the OPEC+ target range in recent weeks, likely reflecting concerns about demand uncertainties. After all, inflation is on a downtrend, and months of weak PMI data are finally flowing through to global growth numbers. Historically, monetary policy tightening tends to beget a recession; while we’ve seen some major economies dip in and out of one, the worst may still be on the horizon. In this regard, data on the US economy, which has so far defied expectations with its resilience, and perhaps more importantly, China, where a deflationary spiral appears to be gaining traction, are key areas to monitor. On the other hand, the combination of oil prices declining below the OPEC+ target range and sharply narrowed futures time spreads means the path of least resistance is higher.

A Useful Hedge Against Uncertainties

As we approach the end of a particularly noisy year for the oil market, pinning down a clear path for next year hasn’t gotten any easier. The push-pull is whether supply management by OPEC+ and geopolitical tail risks will be enough to offset demand downside from China and monetary tightening in the US/EU now that any post-COVID rebound effects have played out. Rather than speculating on the direction, I think oil works better as a hedging tool for a broader equities/bonds portfolio. At current levels, most of the geopolitical premium from Israel/Palestine and Russia/Ukraine appears to have dissipated, so oil prices should benefit if we see any future shocks from here. The more benign market sentiment is similarly reflected in futures spreads, allowing investors incremental roll returns via a reasonably priced oil futures portfolio like OILK.