S&P 500 May Hit New Highs Mid-2024 Before Entering A Mild Recession

Introduction

A record high for the S&P 500 (SPX) is highly possible in 2024.

I expect 2024 to be a year full of highs and lows:

Phase 1 (Q1-Q3): Rate cuts that propel the stock market to all-time-high/ATH.

Phase 2 (Q3-Q4): A mild recession causing the stock market to plummet.

It is expected the S&P 500 Index will conclude at 4300 by the end of 2024, about 7.5% lower than current level.

We have been worried about a hard landing for over a year as multi-decade high inflation and rapid rate hikes loom. But the S&P 500 index is performing pretty well, which rose by around 20% YTD. Amid geopolitical tensions and global economic downturn risks, the future of the stock market is ambiguous, causing fears among investors.

S&P 500 Searching for ATH

In the first phase of 2024, I anticipate an invigorated market hitting new highs.

"The fact is, the Committee is not thinking about rate cuts right now at all." - Jerome Powell

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell's had multiple denials on the possibility of rate cuts. The market was therefore taken by surprise during yesterday's Federal Reserve meeting, as committee members revealed plans for potentially three interest rate cuts in 2024.

The market anticipated the Fed rate has peaked and will start to retreat in March 2024. As shown in the chart from CME FedWatch Tool below, there is a 90% chance that the Fed will decide to cut rates in March.

Rate cuts have positive implications for interest rate-sensitive industries, such as real estate and technology companies that rely heavily on research and development.

Lower borrowing costs enable consumers to afford larger purchases, including automobiles and housing, leading to increased demand in these sectors. Furthermore, companies benefit from easier access to capital, facilitating their investment endeavors.

It sparks optimism in the market stemming from the understanding that the reduction in borrowing costs stimulates economic activities and encourages businesses to invest and expand their operations. With increased investment and development, the market sees a high possibility of improving corporate earnings and a soft landing.

The release of October's Consumer Price Index ('CPI') data is a compelling illustration, as the unexpectedly lower CPI figures have effectively diminished the probability of subsequent rate hikes, prompting positive responses from the market.

A Mild Recession in Q3 & Q4 2024 is Possible

The yield curve has been inverted for over a year now.

This popular recession indicator signals a recession will arrive in 15 months after yield curve inversion, on average. Although there is no direct linkage between it and the performance of the actual economy, I am a believer in it. The inversion reflects that investors are very concerned about the short-term economic outlook, pushing the short-term bond yield higher.

The inversion also means the short-term borrowing cost is higher than the long-term borrowing cost, which shall discourage financial institutions from lending. When banks are less willing to lend money, they intend not to lend to less creditworthy companies. And when those companies fail to borrow, they will have cash flow problems, causing ripple effects across industries.

At the current moment, the economy still looks fine. November's unemployment rate and non-farm payroll appear to be quite robust. However, these indicators tend to be lagging.

Leading economic data are also showing signs of deterioration in the economy.

a. Conference Board Leading Economic Index signaled a recession.

b. Manufacturing activities and industrial production utilization have both been shrinking.

c. US saving rates are declining and credit card delinquency rates are rising.

d. Consumer sentiment is at historic low levels.

e. Existing home sales plummeted to lower-than-COVID levels.

Jerome Powell also mentioned:

Recent indicators suggest that growth in economic activity has slowed substantially from the outsized pace seen in the third quarter.

But, based on the available evidence, it is my perspective that the impending recession will likely be relatively subdued.

Firstly, the absence of a prevailing bubble is a notable factor. Except for some AI-related stocks that were pushed up high, most stocks are deemed to be fairly valued to slightly overvalued. However, a foreseeable low interest rate environment may propel assets to unprecedented heights.

Secondly, the delinquency rates currently observed reside within the lower range of the historical data spectrum.

S&P 500 Back to 4300

For the 2024 forecast, I am with the pessimists.

While Wall Street analysts generally express optimism about the economic development in 2024, I have a more pessimistic stance.

I shortlisted some of the estimations from the Wall Street below:

Citi has an EPS target of $245 by the end of 2024, growing approximately 11% from 2023. The S&P 500 retreating to 4300 means its PE ratio will fall to 17.55, which is slightly below its long-term median of 17.87 (data from Gurufocus) and in my opinion too depressed.

However, if my prediction of an impending recession holds true, the EPS target of $245 will be too aggressive. Given that the full impact of the economic downturn may not be immediate, I anticipate a modest improvement of around 2%-3% in EPS throughout the year.

I believe there is a higher chance that S&P 500 will return to near its long-term PE ratio average, before diving to the bottom.

225.1 (2024 EPS Estimate) * 19.16 (Long-term PE ratio average) = 4312 (approximately 4300).

Risks

It is always a insurmountable challenge to time the market.

I have utilized my best knowledge to anticipate what will happen in 2024. But if the recession comes earlier or later than I expected, it will render my prediction less accurate.

Geopolitical tension and black swan events (like Covid-19) are also other dominating factors that may impact the market, which I may not have fully taken into account.

Please feel free to leave a comment below to share your view. Thanks for reading.