Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paccar Announces (Again) A Christmas Gift

Dec. 14, 2023 12:10 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR) StockVLVLY, VOLAF, DTRUY, NKLA, CAT, DE, DTGHF, VOLVF
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Paccar, the owner of brands such as Peterbilt and Kenworth, has shown strong revenue growth and consistent dividend payouts.
  • The company's focus on execution, efficiency, and its service business has contributed to its success and profitability.
  • While the stock is currently trading at an all-time high, long-term investors may still find value in Paccar's business model and execution.

Regalo di Natale accanto a un biglietto di auguri con spazio per la copia

carlosgaw/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Trucks manufacturers belong to an industry which doesn't attract much attention from investors. Not only it is part of industrials, a sector where competition is fierce, margins are low and a lot of capital is required; but also, it is

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.8K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PCAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.