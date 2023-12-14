Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.71K Followers

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Dennard - Investor Relations

Rob Capps - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Cox - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyson Bauer - KC Capital

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the MIND Technology Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the call over to your host, Ken Dennard. Please go ahead, sir.

Ken Dennard

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MIND Technology fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings conference call. We appreciate all of you joining us today.

With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Rob, I have a few housekeeping items to run through. If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com or you can listen to a recorded instant replay until December 21. Information on how to access these replay features was provided in yesterday's earnings release.

Information reported on this call speaks only as of today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, and therefore, you are advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made by management during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MIND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MIND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.